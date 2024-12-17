The purpose of the Pharmacist Licensure Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving a license, and outline steps applicants can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.

Pharmacist

Applicants for a pharmacist license may apply by examination, score transfer or reciprocity.



A pharmacist (RP) provides health care services which include:

the interpretation, evaluation and implementation of medical orders for the provision of pharmacy services or prescription drug orders;

the delivery, dispensing or distribution of prescription drugs;

participation in drug and device selection;

drug administration; drug regimen review;

drug therapy management;

drug or drug-related research;

compounding;

proper and safe storage of drugs and devices;

management of drug therapy pursuant to a written agreement or protocol;

maintaining proper records;

patient counseling; and

such acts, services, operations or transactions necessary or incident to the provision of these health care services.

Obtaining a license for Pharmacist by Examination



Individuals apply by examination when the individual does not hold a pharmacist license in any U.S. state and would like Pennsylvania to be the “primary” state of licensure. If Pennsylvania is the “primary” state of licensure, it means that the PA Board will authorize an applicant to take the North American Pharmacist Examination (NAPLEX) exam. Applicants must have graduated with a Pharm.D. or B.S. in Pharmacy degree from a school of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. A graduate of a foreign pharmacy school must have Foreign Pharmacy Graduate Examination Committee (FPGEC) certification through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). Proof of the required education and completion of 1,500 acceptable intern hours is needed prior to being authorized for the licensure exams (NAPLEX and PA MPJE).