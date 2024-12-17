The purpose of the Pharmacist Licensure Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving a license, and outline steps applicants can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.
Pharmacist
Applicants for a pharmacist license may apply by examination, score transfer or reciprocity.
A pharmacist (RP) provides health care services which include:
- the interpretation, evaluation and implementation of medical orders for the provision of pharmacy services or prescription drug orders;
- the delivery, dispensing or distribution of prescription drugs;
- participation in drug and device selection;
- drug administration; drug regimen review;
- drug therapy management;
- drug or drug-related research;
- compounding;
- proper and safe storage of drugs and devices;
- management of drug therapy pursuant to a written agreement or protocol;
- maintaining proper records;
- patient counseling; and
- such acts, services, operations or transactions necessary or incident to the provision of these health care services.
Obtaining a license for Pharmacist by Examination
Individuals apply by examination when the individual does not hold a pharmacist license in any U.S. state and would like Pennsylvania to be the “primary” state of licensure. If Pennsylvania is the “primary” state of licensure, it means that the PA Board will authorize an applicant to take the North American Pharmacist Examination (NAPLEX) exam. Applicants must have graduated with a Pharm.D. or B.S. in Pharmacy degree from a school of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. A graduate of a foreign pharmacy school must have Foreign Pharmacy Graduate Examination Committee (FPGEC) certification through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). Proof of the required education and completion of 1,500 acceptable intern hours is needed prior to being authorized for the licensure exams (NAPLEX and PA MPJE).
- License verifications are required from any states/jurisdictions where you hold or have ever held a health-related professional license, registration, authorization, or permit to practice. Verifications are required regardless of the current status of the license and the verifications must be sent directly to the PA Board from the other licensing agency. Keep in mind that verifications are required for pharmacy intern and pharmacy technician licenses/registrations.
PLEASE NOTE: The Board does NOT need to receive verification if the license, certificate, permit, registration or other authorization to practice any health-related profession was issued by one of the licensing boards within the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.
- Proof of completion of at least 1,500 acceptable intern hours must be submitted to the Board.
- All 1,500 intern hours may be earned through a Pharm.D. program at a school of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). An ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy will report these intern hours on the form that is used to verify graduation.
- If you are a graduate of an ACPE-accredited B.S. in Pharmacy program or are a graduate of a foreign pharmacy school and have FPGEC certification, you must earn 1500 intern hours of which at least 500 intern hours must be earned outside of an academic program and in a licensed pharmacy. Applicants who must demonstrate completion of intern hours earned outside of an academic program and whose hours were earned in a pharmacy located in another U.S. state must arrange for that state’s board of pharmacy to directly verify to the Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy the completion of intern hours earned outside of school and in that state. The document must include a statement verifying that the intern hours were earned outside of an academic program and in a licensed pharmacy.
- Graduates of foreign pharmacy schools must arrange for the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy to directly provide to the Board an official copy of their FPGEC certificate. If you were registered as a Pennsylvania pharmacy intern, the Board should already have this information on file.
- For individuals who will or have graduated from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy, you must download the education verification form after you submit your pharmacist application to the Board. Provide this form to your school for completion and submission; your school may complete and submit the form directly to the Board office no more than 30 days prior to your graduation date.
- Registering for the licensure examinations:
- Applicants applying by examination must register for the NAPLEX and PA MPJE at the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy’s web site.
- PLEASE NOTE - Applications are processed in the order they are received. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
- Some of the documents associated with your application are valid for only six months, such as your response to legal questions, your license verifications, your criminal history record check(s) and your National Practitioner Data Bank Self-Query. It is to your benefit to complete the licensure process before these documents expire; you will be asked to update any expired materials before a license may be issued. Keep in mind that an entirely new application, associated licensure materials and the application fee must be resubmitted once the initial application is a year old.
- You must register to take a required exam at the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy’s web site. You must register for an exam before the Board office staff can authorize you to take an exam. It is important that exam registration(s) be completed as soon as you submit your application to the Board of Pharmacy.
- Contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain an FBI Criminal Background Check at https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/identity-history-summary-checks. The Board will accept the official FBI Report or a report from an official FBI approved Channeler. A list of approved channelers can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/identity-history-summary-checks/list-of-fbi-approved-channelers-for-departmental-order-submissions. The FBI Background Check must be dated within 180 days of the date the application is submitted to the Board.
- You are required to complete three hours of Board-approved continuing education on the topic of child abuse recognition and reporting. Learn more about Approved Child Abuse CE Providers. Confirmation of the course completion must be sent directly to the Board from the education provider. When registering for a course, use your legal name, correct date of birth, correct social security number and be sure to indicate that you are applying for Pennsylvania licensure to ensure your confirmation is sent to the Board.
- Any application that includes a criminal history, disciplinary action taken in another state, etc. must be accompanied by a written explanation from the applicant explaining the circumstances of the situation. Copies of relevant legal or court documents and disciplinary action from another board must be uploaded to the application. Every page of the requested documents must be submitted; partial copies are unacceptable.
- Every applicant must obtain and upload to their application a current National Practitioner Data Bank Self-Query. The personal information listed on the report, such as your name, date of birth, social security number, license numbers, etc., must match the personal information that you provide on your pharmacist license application. Do not submit the receipt for the self-query request. You must obtain and upload to the application the completed self-query report. The self-query is valid for six months from the date it is issued by the National Practitioner Data Bank.
- Section 9.1(a)(2) of the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program Act (ABC-MAP) requires that all prescribers or dispensers, as defined in Section 3 of ABC-MAP, applying for licensure complete at least 4 hours of Board-approved education consisting of 2 hours in pain management or the identification of addiction and 2 hours in the practices of prescribing or dispensing of opioids. Pharmacists fall within ABC-MAP’s definition of prescribers or dispensers. Pharmacist applicants seeking licensure on or after July 1, 2017, must document, within one year from issuance of the license to practice pharmacy, that they completed this education. If you completed this education as part of your Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education-accredited (ACPE-accredited) pharmacy school degree, please arrange for your school to complete and directly submit to the Board the verification of opioid education form (posted on the Board’s web site) OR submit photocopies of your ACPE-approved pharmacist continuing education certificates of completion.
Obtaining a license for Pharmacist by Reciprocity and License Transfer
Individuals apply by reciprocity, otherwise known as “license transfer”, when the individual holds an active pharmacist license in another U.S. state; the pharmacist license being reciprocated is the basis of the Pennsylvania pharmacist license. Applicants must have graduated with a Pharm.D. or B.S. in Pharmacy degree from a school of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. A graduate of a foreign pharmacy school must have Foreign Pharmacist Graduate Examination Committee (FPGEC) certification through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Applicants must demonstrate that they have passed an acceptable national exam (ex. NAPLEX, NABPLEX) under Pennsylvania score standards. Proof of the required education and completion of 1,500 acceptable intern hours or proof of fulltime work as a pharmacist in another U.S. state for at least one year is required prior to being authorized for the PA MPJE.
- The initial step in the reciprocal licensure process is to submit a reciprocal licensure application to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). Once NABP processes your application, you must obtain a copy of the processed application from NABP and upload that processed application to your Pennsylvania pharmacist license application. Do not upload your NABP receipt nor should you think that the Board office staff will obtain the application for you. It is your responsibility to obtain from NABP a copy of the processed NABP reciprocal licensure application and upload that processed NABP reciprocal licensure application to your Pennsylvania pharmacist license application.
- License verifications are required from any states/jurisdictions where you hold or have ever held a health-related professional license, registration, authorization, or permit to practice. Verifications are required regardless of the current status of the license and must be sent directly to the PA Board from the other licensing agencies.
- The reciprocal licensure application will not include license verifications for other health-related professional licenses, registrations, authorizations or permits to practice. You must arrange for license verifications to be sent directly to the PA Board from the appropriate licensing agency for these other licenses, registrations, authorizations, and permits, including any pharmacy intern and/or pharmacy technician licenses/registrations and any authorization to administer injectables. Be sure that you list these other license types and the state that issued these license types when answering the questions on your Pennsylvania pharmacist license application.
- The Board does NOT need to receive verification if the license, certificate, permit, registration or other authorization to practice any health-related profession was issued by one of the licensing boards within the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.
- Applicants must have graduated with a Pharm.D. or a B.S. in Pharmacy from a school of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or, if you are a graduate of a foreign pharmacy school, you must have FPGEC certification from NABP. The NABP reciprocal licensure application will include information on your education and/or FPGEC certification.
- The Board requires completion of at least 1,500 acceptable intern hours. Your NABP reciprocal licensure application will include general information on intern hours and a limited work history.
- All 1,500 intern hours may be earned through a Pharm.D. program at a school of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE).
- For applicants who have FPGEC certification or who earned a B.S. in Pharmacy from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy, at least 500 of the 1,500 intern hours must be earned outside of school and in a licensed pharmacy.
- If you are unable to demonstrate that you have met the intern hours requirements, the Board may be able to accept the full-time practice of pharmacy for one year in another U.S. state or the completion of a one-year pharmacy residency program in the U.S. in lieu of the required intern hours. In order for the Board to consider a pharmacy residency program in lieu of documented intern hours, please submit your application with a detailed description of your completed residency program. This description should include, at a minimum, the residency program’s start and end dates, the average number of hours worked per week, and information on the activities in which you engaged on a daily basis (ex. pharmaceutical dispensing, compounding, patient counseling, drug therapy monitoring, drug therapy management, drug regimen review, etc.). The residency program information may be uploaded to an application only after the residency program has been successfully completed; do not provide this information prior to program completion.
- If the limited work history listed on your NABP reciprocal licensure application does not demonstrate the full-time practice of pharmacy for at least one year (in lieu of the required intern hours), you are welcome to provide additional information on your employment history by uploading to your PA pharmacist license application a detailed resume.
- Most applicants must take the Pennsylvania Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Examination (MPJE).
- If you must take the Pennsylvania MPJE, please register to take the exam at the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy’s web site. You must register to take the exam before you can be authorized to take it.
Obtaining a License for Pharmacist by Score Transfer
Individuals apply by score transfer when the individual does not hold a pharmacist license in any U.S. state or was recently licensed as a pharmacist in another U.S. state. This new graduate would like to obtain pharmacist licenses in multiple U.S. states and must be eligible to arrange for a NAPLEX score transfer. Another U.S. state’s board of pharmacy will be the applicant’s “primary” state of licensure and that state’s board of pharmacy will authorize the applicant to take the NAPLEX exam.
These applicants have a limited time frame to make the appropriate arrangements with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy to transfer the Norht American Pharmacist Examination (NAPLEX) score to the Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy. Applicants must have graduated with a Pharm.D. or B.S. in Pharmacy degree from a school of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. A graduate of a foreign pharmacy school must have Foreign Pharmacy Graduate Examination Committee (FPGEC) certification through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Proof of the required education and completion of 1,500 acceptable intern hours is needed prior to being authorized for the PA MPJE.
- License verifications are required from any states/jurisdictions where you hold or have ever held a health-related professional license, registration, authorization, or permit to practice. Verifications are required regardless of the current status of the license and the verifications must be sent directly to the PA Board from the other licensing agency. Keep in mind that verifications are required for pharmacy intern and pharmacy technician licenses/registrations.
PLEASE NOTE: The Board does NOT need to receive verification if the license, certificate, permit, registration or other authorization to practice any health-related profession was issued by one of the licensing boards within the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.
- Proof of completion of at least 1,500 acceptable intern hours must be submitted to the Board.
- If you are a graduate of an ACPE-accredited B.S. in Pharmacy program or are a graduate of a foreign pharmacy school and have FPGEC certification, you must earn 1500 intern hours of which at least 500 intern hours must be earned outside of an academic program and in a licensed pharmacy. Applicants who must demonstrate completion of intern hours earned outside of an academic program and whose hours were earned in a pharmacy located in another U.S. state must arrange for that state’s board of pharmacy to directly verify to the Pennsylvania State Board of Pharmacy the completion of intern hours earned outside of school and in that state. The document must include a statement verifying that the intern hours were earned outside of an academic program and in a licensed pharmacy.
- Graduates of foreign pharmacy schools must arrange for the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy to directly provide to the Board an official copy of their FPGEC certificate. If you were registered as a Pennsylvania pharmacy intern, the Board should already have this information on file.
- For individuals who will or have graduated from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy, you must download the education verification form after you submit your pharmacist application to the Board. Provide this form to your school for completion and submission; your school may complete and submit the form directly to the Board office no more than 30 days prior to your graduation date.
- Registering for the licensure examinations:
