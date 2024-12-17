The purpose of the Osteopathic Medicine Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timeframes for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.

Osteopathic Physician and Surgeon (OS)



An Osteopathic Physician and Surgeon:

