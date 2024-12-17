The purpose of the Professional Engineer Guide is to provide transparency, inform applicants of expected timelines for receiving your license, and outline steps you can take to reduce mistakes and mitigate delays. To provide the greatest clarity on the licensing process from start to finish, we will break it down into three phases, providing estimated times for each stage of the process, and recommendations for how to reduce processing times.

A Professional Engineer (PE) is an individual licensed by the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists whom:



Applies mathematical and physical sciences in the design of public or private buildings, structures, machines, equipment, processes, works or engineering systems



Consults, investigates, evaluates, conducts engineering surveys, performs construction management, planning and inspection of public or private buildings, structures, machines, equipment, processes, works or engineering systems

Performs acts and services related to engineering such as municipal planning, teaching, construction, maintenance and research.

Two of the primary ways to receive a Professional Engineer license in PA are by examination or by comity/endorsement

Professional Engineer License By Examination

Obtaining a professional engineer license by examination means you have:

completed at least 4 years of progressive engineering experience earned under the supervision of a licensed Professional Engineer, or similarly qualified individual

passed the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) Fundamentals of Engineering Examination (FE) and Principles and Practice Examination (PE).



Applicants must have an Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) Accredited Bachelor of Science degree.