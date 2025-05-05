Not yet. The Department of State continues its work to implement the requirements for full compact participation. Until full implementation occurs, the Commission cannot issue compact privileges to licensees of another member state who wish to practice in Pennsylvania.

Once the Compact has been fully implemented, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants will have the ability to designate Pennsylvania as their home state and receive compact privileges in other member states. In addition, out-of-state physical therapists and physical therapist assistants will have the ability to request compact privileges to work in Pennsylvania..

More information about the PT Compact and practice privilege requirements for other member states is available on the PT Compact Commission’s website.