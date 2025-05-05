What is the Physical Therapy Compact?
The Physical Therapy Compact (PT Compact) is an agreement among more than 30 states to provide licensed physical therapists and physical therapist assistants the opportunity to obtain practice privileges in multiple member states. It is managed by the Physical Therapy Compact Commission, which is made up of representatives from each member state.
How Does the PT Compact Work?
Licensed physical therapists and physical therapist assistants looking to practice outside of their home state can apply through the compact for a practice privilege. The practice privilege is an authorization to practice in compact member states in addition to the licensee’s home state.
Frequently Asked Questions
Pennsylvania is currently a member of the PT Compact. However, full implementation has not yet been finalized. The Shapiro Administration and the Department of State continue to work diligently to finalize all requirements for Pennsylvania to be a home state and issue privileges to licensees from other states. Full implementation is expected to occur in the summer of 2025.
Allowing qualified out-of-state physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to obtain practice privileges in Pennsylvania means that patientswill have access to additional healthcare providers as the demand for physical therapy services rises.
Not yet. The Department of State continues its work to implement the requirements for full compact participation. Until full implementation occurs, the Commission cannot issue compact privileges to licensees of another member state who wish to practice in Pennsylvania.
Once the Compact has been fully implemented, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants will have the ability to designate Pennsylvania as their home state and receive compact privileges in other member states. In addition, out-of-state physical therapists and physical therapist assistants will have the ability to request compact privileges to work in Pennsylvania..
More information about the PT Compact and practice privilege requirements for other member states is available on the PT Compact Commission’s website.
About Other Healthcare Licensure Compacts
Yes. In 2020, Pennsylvania fully implemented the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT), which allows psychologists to obtain authorization to practice telepsychology and/or a temporary authority to practice (TAP) n participating states.
More than 900 Pennsylvania psychologists have obtained privileges through PSYPACT to practice across state lines.