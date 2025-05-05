Acts
SB 1080/Act 137 - LPN Pronouncement of Death in Hospices
HB 2381/Act 119 - NLC Temporary Regulation Authority
Act 79 of 2024 - FBI Criminal History Background Checks
Act 68 of 2021 - Nurse Licensure Compact Act
- The Nurse Licensure Compact Commission announces proposed rules: https://www.nursecompact.com.
Act 60 of 2021 - CRNA Licensure
Act 41 of 2019 - Applying for a Professional License from outside Pennsylvania
Act 53 of 2020 - Best Practices Guide
Act 6 of 2018 - Mandatory Reporting of Crimes and Disciplinary Actions by Licensees
Act 65 of 2023 - Expungement Provisions (PDF)
Act 124 of 2016 - Opioid Education
- Act 124 of 2016 – Initial Training and Continuing Education in Pain Management, Addiction and Prescribing and Dispensing Practices for Opioids (PDF)
- Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-MAP* (PDF)
Act 126 of 2016 - Opioid Education Curriculum
Act 31 of 2014 - Child Abuse Education
- Act 31 of 2014 – Initial Training and Continuing Education in Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Requirements (PDF)
- Board-Approved Act 31 of 2014 Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Continuing Education Providers
- Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Exemption Form (PDF)
Board Laws and Regulations