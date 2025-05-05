Pennsylvania Issued IMLC Licensure Requirements

Hold a full, unrestricted license in Pennsylvania (SPL)

Hold a Doctorate Degree from an accredited medical school, or a school listed in the International Medical Education Directory

Pass all USMLE steps with no more than three attempts for each

Successfully complete ACGME-accredited Graduate Medical Training (GME) (2 Years)

Hold a current specialty certification or time-limited certification by an American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) board.

Complete 3 Hours of Child Abuse Education

Submit a criminal background check from the state where you reside and a FBI fingerprint-based criminal background check.

Eligibility Requirements for Pennsylvania to Serve as your SPL

In order to receive licensure through the IMLC with Pennsylvania as your SPL, you must:

Hold an unrestricted medical license in Pennsylvania; AND

Meet at least ONE of the following requirements:

Your primary residence is in Pennsylvania

At least 25% of your practice of medicine occurs in Pennsylvania

Your employment is located in Pennsylvania

You use Pennsylvania as your state of residency for U.S. Federal Income Tax purposes.

Disqualifying Factors for an IMLC License

To qualify for a compact license, you must NOT:

Have any history of disciplinary action toward your medical license

Have any criminal history

Have any history of controlled substance action toward your medical license

Currently be under investigation

Pennsylvania-Specific Continuing Education Requirements

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.

100 Hours (when renewing license)

100 hours of continuing education required for licensure renewal. 2 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting requirements must be completed for renewal or reactivation of a license.

4 Hours of CE in Pain Management / Practices of Prescribing or Dispensing of Opiods



Section 9.1(a) of ABC-MAP* requires that all prescribers or dispensers, as defined in Section 3 of ABC-MAP, applying for licensure/approval complete at least 4 hours of Board-approved education consisting of 2 hours in pain management or the identification of addiction and 2 hours in the practices of prescribing or dispensing of opioids. Applicants seeking licensure/approval on or after July 1, 2017, must document, within one year from issuance of the licensure/ approval, that they completed this education either as part of an initial education program, a stand-alone course from a Board-approved course provider, or a continuing education course from an approved continuing education provider.

The 4 hours of Board-approved education needs to be completed only once. See the Board’s website for the Opioid Education Forms and additional information.

Initial Licensing Fee

$35.00 – Graduate of Accredited Medical School

$85.00 – Graduate of Unaccredited Medical School

Licensure Renewal Fee

$360.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Endorsement/Extraterritorial license & Licensure By Act 41:

The Board will grant a license without restriction to an applicant who does not meet the standard license requirements if the applicant has achieved cumulative qualifications which are endorsed by the Board as being equivalent to the standard requirements for the license. An extraterritorial license authorizes a medical doctor who possesses a license to practice medicine and surgery without restriction or an equivalent license to practice medicine and surgery Pennsylvania.

An extraterritorial license will be issued under the following circumstances: (1) The applicant shall possess a license to practice medicine and surgery without restriction or an equivalent license in a state adjoining this Commonwealth. (2) Reside in or maintain an office of practice in the adjoining state near its boundary line with this Commonwealth and desire to extend that practice into this Commonwealth.

(3) Submit evidence with the application that the applicant is in compliance with professional liability insurance responsibilities imposed by the MCARE Act. (4) Arrange for the licensing authority of the adjoining state to file a certification with the Board, issued by that licensing authority, attesting to the fact that the applicant is licensed in that state.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.