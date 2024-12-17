Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Board of Landscape Architects

    The State Board of Landscape Architects regulates the licensure and registration of landscape architects in order to safeguard the life, health and property of citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Apply for or Renew Your License

    The State Board of Landscape Architects regulates the licensure and registration of landscape architects in order to safeguard the life, health and property of citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    The functions of the Board include the promulgation of qualifications for a landscape architect license and the granting, revocation or suspension of a license and registration to practice landscape architecture.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Regulations

    Act 535 of 1965 (PDF)

    Fees

     

    Examination Information

    ​Beginning with the December 2012 examination administration, all candidates must obtain pre-approval from the Board prior to registering for any section of the LARE with CLARB.  This applies to first time candidates and candidates who previously applied directly to CLARB for any section of the LARE. Apply online.

    The Application for Licensure by Examination, along with all required documentation, must be submitted to the Board office 60 DAYS PRIOR TO CLARB’s REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR THE LARE.  Information on taking the LARE can be found on CLARB's website, www.clarb.org.

    Once you have passed all sections of the LARE, you must contact CLARB to have your examination results transmitted to the Pennsylvania State Board of Landscape Architects.  A license will be issued approximately 4-6 weeks after the transmittal of your examination results from CLARB. 

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    call us

    Email us

    ST-LANDSCAPE@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Email us

    Mailing address

    State Board of Landscape Architects P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Physical address

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Get support

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.