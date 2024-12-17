The State Board of Landscape Architects regulates the licensure and registration of landscape architects in order to safeguard the life, health and property of citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The functions of the Board include the promulgation of qualifications for a landscape architect license and the granting, revocation or suspension of a license and registration to practice landscape architecture.

Board Laws and Regulations

Regulations

Act 535 of 1965 (PDF)

Fees

Examination Information

​Beginning with the December 2012 examination administration, all candidates must obtain pre-approval from the Board prior to registering for any section of the LARE with CLARB. This applies to first time candidates and candidates who previously applied directly to CLARB for any section of the LARE. Apply online.

The Application for Licensure by Examination, along with all required documentation, must be submitted to the Board office 60 DAYS PRIOR TO CLARB’s REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR THE LARE. Information on taking the LARE can be found on CLARB's website, www.clarb.org.

Once you have passed all sections of the LARE, you must contact CLARB to have your examination results transmitted to the Pennsylvania State Board of Landscape Architects. A license will be issued approximately 4-6 weeks after the transmittal of your examination results from CLARB.