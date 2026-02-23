Harrisburg, PA – Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will host a series of free educational events across Pennsylvania in March to help seniors, veterans, and members of the public protect themselves from financial fraud, identity theft, and scams.

The March outreach events will provide practical guidance on recognizing warning signs of fraud, protecting personal information, and knowing where to turn for help. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about our free, non-commercial financial education programs or request a customized presentation, visit the DoBS Events Calendar or contact the team at 1-800-PA-BANKS or via email at informed@pa.gov. You can visit pa.gov/dobs, subscribe to the department newsletter, or follow DoBS on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to call 1-866-PACOMPLAINT, visit pa.gov/consumer, or email consumer@pa.gov to report scams, resolve financial and insurance issues, and access help from the Commonwealth.

FOR OLDER ADULTS

Fraud BINGO: A fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing a familiar game – BINGO!

Hosted by the STEP Office of Aging at the STEP Clinton County Community Center, 124 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven (Clinton County) on March 2 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Lindy Meyers at 570-858-5820 or lrmeyers@stepcorp.org.



Hosted by the Capital Realty Group LLC at the Bloomsburg Towers, 330 W. 3rd St., Bloomsburg (Columbia County) on March 10 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Barbara Kissinger at 570-215-9215 or bkissinger@thecapitalrealty.com.



Middletown Senior Citizens Association, 2142 Trenton Road, Levittown (Bucks County) on March 11 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For additional information contact Elisabeth Ginder at 215-945-2920 or Dir.msca@gmail.com.



Wayne Senior Center, 108 Station Road, Wayne (Delaware County) on March 12 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Margo Fine-Gabbay at 610-688-6246 or margo@wayneseniorcenter.org.



Hosted by Lifetime (Fitness) for ARORA, 700 Swedesford Road, Wayne (Delaware County) on March 12 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Paulette Moreland at 484-254-7000 or PMoreland@lt.life.



Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging Luzerne/Wyoming Counties at the Charles T. Adams Active Adult Center, 5 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County) on March 18 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Mary at 570-822-1158 or mary.roselle@luzernecounty.org.



Hosted by LIFE Geisinger-Schuylkill at the Miners Loft (Senior Apartments), 2 Lewis St., Minersville (Schuylkill County) on March 23 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Melissa Schultz at 570-984-2051 or maschultz2@geisinger.edu.



from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Melissa Schultz at 570-984-2051 or maschultz2@geisinger.edu. Hosted by LIFE Geisinger-Schuylkill at the Frackville Flats (Senior Apartments), 14 N. Nice St., Frackville (Schuylkill County) on March 23 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Melissa Schultz at 570-984-2051 or maschultz2@geisinger.edu.

Avoiding Identity Theft: This presentation looks at ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring.

Hosted by Mifflin-Juniata Regional Services Corporation The Care Network at the Lewistown Senior Center, 515B Knepp Ave., Lewistown (Mifflin County) on March 3 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jen Feathers at 717-242-0315 or info@mymjrsc.com.



from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Jen Feathers at 717-242-0315 or info@mymjrsc.com. Hosted by the Blair Senior Services Inc. Area Agency on Aging at the Southern Blair Senior Center, 15229 Dunnings Highway, East Freedom (Blair County) on March 27 from 12:15 PM to 1:15 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Karen Kelley at 814-946-1235 or KKelley@blairsenior.org.



Cybersecurity – Staying Safe Online: Whatever your age, understanding how to keep your information safe and secure online is vitally important for everyone. This presentation covers key topics like using secure websites, creating strong passwords, being aware of what you put on social media, and even tips for shopping online safely.

Hosted by Kleinlife at The Elias Center, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park (Montgomery County) on March 5 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Gail Korostoff at 215-690-4366 or gkorostoff@kleinlife.org.



from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Gail Korostoff at 215-690-4366 or gkorostoff@kleinlife.org. Benton Senior Center, 42 Benton Community Drive, Benton (Columbia County) on March 16 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Open to members only. For additional information contact Catherine Deans at 570-925-6533 or bencenter@cmaaa15.org.

Avoiding Scams and Identity Theft: This presentation looks at ways people’s identities are stolen or compromised, what you can do if you find you have had your identity stolen, and how to stop theft from occurring. Some popular scams, and how to avoid them, will also be covered.

Myerstown Senior Community Center, 101 S. Railroad St., Myerstown (Lebanon County) on March 31 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For additional information contact Anne Kim at 717-675-9546 or Myerstown.SeniorCenter@lebanoncountypa.gov.

Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them: Every day people are getting scammed out of THOUSANDS of dollars by so called “professionals” looking to separate them from their hard-earned money. This presentation introduces us to commonly used tactics, what to look for and how to avoid them.

Hosted by New Courtland at the Philadelphia Senior Center-Allegheny, 1900 West Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on March 31 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Open to residents only. For additional information contact Barbara Jackson at 267-286-1455 or bwhitmore@philaseniorcenter.org.

FOR VETERANS

PA Women Veterans Conference: Along with other information and resource vendors, DoBS will provide free, non-commercial, consumer protection and investor education materials and publications.

Hosted by the VFW Department of Pennsylvania at the Pittsburgh Marriott North Hotel, 100 Cranberry Woods Drive, Cranberry Township (Butler County) on March 27. Preregistration is required. Register and view the agenda at Women’s Veterans Conference. For additional information contact Amy MacKenzie at 717-575-3982 or pawomenvets@gmail.com.

LEGISLATIVE EVENTS

Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz's $camJam: Centro Hispano – Casa De La Amistad, 25 N. 2nd St., Reading (Berks County) on March 9 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Jaime Baez Jr. at 484-577-2756 or jbaez@pahouse.net.

Sen. Judy Schwank's $camJam: Fleetwood Borough Building, 110 W. Arch St., Suite 104, Fleetwood (Berks County) on March 10 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Crystal Gilmore Harris at 610-921-2151 or Crystal.harris@pasenate.com.

Rep. Zach Mako's $camJam: Union United Church of Christ, 5550 Route 873, Neffs (Lehigh County) on March 14 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. For additional information contact Emily Rauch at 610-760-9805 or erauch@pahousegop.com.

Sen. Frank Farry and Rep. K.C. Tomlinson's Family Fun Day: Bensalem High School, 4319 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem (Bucks County) on March 21 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For additional information contact Emily Strayer at 717-772-0500 or estrayer@pasen.gov.



Rep. Stephenie Scialabba's Family First Initiative Event: Cranberry Township Municipal Center Gymnasium, 2525 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township (Butler County) on March 26 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. For additional information contact Julia DeSantes at 724-772-3110 or jdesante@pahousegop.com.

Rep. David Rowe's Fraud BINGO: Stayman Park Apartments, 8 Smokehouse Lane, Shamokin Dam (Snyder County) on March 26 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For additional information contact Daniel Auker at 717-539-8016 or Dauker@pahousegop.com.

Rep. Kristin Marcell's Senior Expo: Spring Mill Country Club, 80 Jacksonville Road, Ivyland (Bucks County) on March 27 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Pat Doyle Caimano at 215-364-3414 or Pcaimano@pahousegop.com.

Sen. Tracy Pennycuick's $camJam: Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton (Berks County) on March 27 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. For additional information and to register, contact Braden Bartman at 215-541-2388 or https://senatorpennycuick.com/scamjam-registration/.

Rep. Sean Dougherty's Senior Expo: Fox Chase Recreation Center, 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on March 31 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For additional information contact Michael Dodaro at 215-331-2600 or mdodaro@pahouse.net.

FOR LIMITED AUDIENCES

Save and Invest PA: Students learn to pursue financial goals through this introduction to the basics of saving and investing. The presentation also briefly discusses how students can avoid financial scams. Students do not need to be studying financial topics and do not need previous experience with these topics.