Information for Justice-Involved Individuals

Can I register and vote?

To vote in Pennsylvania, you need to be at least 18 years old at the time of the election, a United States citizen for at least one month before the election, and a Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days before the election.

Provided you meet these criteria, you can register and vote if you:

Are a pretrial detainee . This means that you can register and vote even if you are confined in a correctional facility awaiting trial on charges of a felony or a misdemeanor, so long as you have not been sentenced to incarceration or are not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction.

. This means that even if you are confined in a correctional facility awaiting trial on charges of a felony or a misdemeanor, so long as you have not been sentenced to incarceration or are not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction. Are currently serving a sentence for a misdemeanor conviction only. A misdemeanor — whether you are incarcerated or not — has no effect on your ability to register and vote , unless the misdemeanor was a violation of the Pennsylvania Election Code.

, unless the misdemeanor was a violation of the Pennsylvania Election Code. Have a felony conviction and were released or will be released from a correctional facility by the date of the next election . You only need to wait for release if your term of incarceration is for conviction of a felony.

. You only need to wait for release if your term of incarceration is for conviction of a felony. Are on probation or released on parole . This includes parolees who are living in a halfway house.

. This includes parolees who are living in a halfway house. Are under house arrest (home confinement). If this is you, you can vote no matter your conviction status or the status of the conditions of confinement.

Who cannot register and vote?

You are not eligible to register and vote if you:

Are currently confined in a correctional facility for conviction of a felony and will not get released from confinement until after the next election. This is true even if you are also incarcerated for one or more misdemeanor offenses.

and will not get released from confinement until after the next election. This is true even if you are also incarcerated for one or more misdemeanor offenses. Were convicted of violating any provision of the Pennsylvania Election Code within the last four years.

I am living in a halfway house or another type of alternative correctional facility (such as a work release program). Can I vote?

Whether you can register and vote when living in an alternative correctional facility or halfway house depends on whether you have been released from incarceration:

If you are on probation or released on parole, you may register and vote.

When registering to vote, you cannot use a correctional facility or a halfway house as your residence address where you live. However, you may use these locations as the address for receiving your mail ballot.