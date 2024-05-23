You must update your voter registration if you:
- move or change your address,
- change your name, or
- wish to change your party.
You can update your voter registration online, by mail or in person using the voter registration application form and and checking the correct box under #3 on the form.
How to update your registration
How to change your political party
On the voter registration form, select the box that says 'Change of Party.'
You can change your political party at any time.
- Changes made more than 15 days before an election will take effect for that election.
- Changes made 15 days or less before an election will take effect for the next election.
How to change your name
If you change your name, for example after marriage or divorce, you must update your voter registration.
- On the voter registration form, select the box that says 'Change of Name.'
- When you go to the polling place to vote, bring your identification with your new name.
- Changes made more than 15 days before an election will take effect for that election.
- Changes made 15 days or less before an election will take effect for the next election.
How to change your address
- If you move to a new address in Pennsylvania, you must update your voter registration.
- If you move to a different state, you must register to vote in that state.
- On the voter registration form, select the box that says 'Change of Address.'
- Changes made more than 15 days before an election will take effect for that election.
- Changes made 15 days or less before an election will take effect for the next election.
The following guidelines cover situations in which you move or change your address close to an election.
If you move:
- To Pennsylvania from another state, you must be a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district for at least 30 days before the next election to be able to vote in Pennsylvania.
- Within Pennsylvania less than 30 days before an election, you must vote at the polling place for your old address. Fill out a change of address form at the polling place to update your voter registration to your new address.
- If you moved within Pennsylvania more than 30 days before an election but did not update your registration, you can vote at the polling place for your old address for one election.
- If you moved within the same county, you must tell the election officials at the polling place of your new address. They will update your voter registration and send you a new voter registration card.
- If you moved to a different county, you need to fill out a form telling us your new address and the county where you moved. After the election, the county election office for both your old and new addresses will update your voter registration. You will receive a new voter registration card matching your new address.
- If you moved within Pennsylvania more than 30 days before an election but did not update your registration, you can vote at the polling place for your old address for one election.
- If you move out of Pennsylvania to a different state, you may need to register before you can vote in your new state. You can cancel your registration in Pennsylvania by filling out a:
- Voter Request to Cancel Voter Registration form (English)
- Voter Request to Cancel Voter Registration form (Spanish)
- Voter Request to Cancel Voter Registration form (Chinese)
- Mail the form to your former county election office where you used to live.
