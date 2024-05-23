Skip to agency navigation
    Poll Worker Training Modules

    These training modules are for poll workers in Pennsylvania. These modules are designed to supplement the training you receive from your local county election officials. The Department of State encourages you to attend the poll worker training offered by your county before every election. 

    Become a Poll Worker

    Elections in Pennsylvania are made possible by thousands of regular citizens serving as poll workers. We all depend on responsible workers to run smooth elections.

