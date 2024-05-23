Upcoming Elections

Date Event

January 23, 2024 First day to circulate and file nomination petitions

February 13, 2024 Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions

February 14, 2024 First day to circulate and file nomination papers

February 20, 2024 Last day to file objections to nomination petitions

February 28, 2024 Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions

April 8, 2024 Last day to REGISTER before the primary

April 16, 2024 Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

April 23, 2024 Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)

April 23, 2024 GENERAL PRIMARY

April 30, 2024 Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on April 22)

August 1, 2024 Last day to circulate and file nomination papers

August 8, 2024 Last day to file objections to nomination papers

August 8, 2024 Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers

August 12, 2024 Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary

October 21, 2024 Last day to REGISTER before the November election

October 29, 2024 Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

November 5, 2024 Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)

November 5, 2024 GENERAL ELECTION