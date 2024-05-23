Skip to agency navigation
    Upcoming Elections

    Mark your calendar with important election deadlines. 

    Nov. 5, 2024, is the General Election

    Important Dates for the 2024 Pennsylvania Elections

    All dates in this calendar are subject to change without notice.

    Download the full 2024 Pennsylvania Election Calendar (PDF)

    Date

    Event

    January 23, 2024First day to circulate and file nomination petitions
    February 13, 2024Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions
    February 14, 2024First day to circulate and file nomination papers
    February 20, 2024Last day to file objections to nomination petitions
    February 28, 2024Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions
    April 8, 2024Last day to REGISTER before the primary
    April 16, 2024Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
    April 23, 2024Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.) 
    April 23, 2024GENERAL PRIMARY 
    April 30, 2024Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on April 22) 
    August 1, 2024Last day to circulate and file nomination papers
    August 8, 2024Last day to file objections to nomination papers
    August 8, 2024Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers
    August 12, 2024Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary
    October 21, 2024Last day to REGISTER before the November election
    October 29, 2024Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
    November 5, 2024Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.) 
    November 5, 2024GENERAL ELECTION
    November 12, 2024Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on November 4) 