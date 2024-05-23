Upcoming Elections

Nov. 5, 2024, is the General Election
- Polls are open on election day from 7 A.M. - 8 P.M.
- Last day to register to vote: Oct. 21, 2024
- Last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot: Oct. 29, 2024
- Learn about General Elections
Important Dates for the 2024 Pennsylvania Elections
All dates in this calendar are subject to change without notice.
Date
Event
|January 23, 2024
|First day to circulate and file nomination petitions
|February 13, 2024
|Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions
|February 14, 2024
|First day to circulate and file nomination papers
|February 20, 2024
|Last day to file objections to nomination petitions
|February 28, 2024
|Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions
|April 8, 2024
|Last day to REGISTER before the primary
|April 16, 2024
|Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
|April 23, 2024
|Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)
|April 23, 2024
|GENERAL PRIMARY
|April 30, 2024
|Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on April 22)
|August 1, 2024
|Last day to circulate and file nomination papers
|August 8, 2024
|Last day to file objections to nomination papers
|August 8, 2024
|Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers
|August 12, 2024
|Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary
|October 21, 2024
|Last day to REGISTER before the November election
|October 29, 2024
|Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
|November 5, 2024
|Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)
|November 5, 2024
|GENERAL ELECTION
|November 12, 2024
|Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on November 4)