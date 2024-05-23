Skip to agency navigation
    Check your status

    You can quickly check the status of your voter registration and mail ballot online: 

    Call us

    Pennsylvanians who need information or encounter problems at their polling place should call our official election hotline toll free at: 1-877-868-3772. We can answer questions about:

    • Polling place locations
    • Voter registration status
    • Voter rights
    • Reporting complaints
    • And more

     Interpreters are available if English is not your first language. 

    Email us

    For voting and registration questions and information, please email: ra-voterreg@pa.gov

    File an Election Complaint

    If you suspect a problem or encounter unfair behavior while voting, you can report it to help keep elections free and fair.

    Contact your Election Officials

    Contact your county election office if you have questions specific your voting experience. 

    Find your county elections office

