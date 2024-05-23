Check your status

You can quickly check the status of your voter registration and mail ballot online:



Call us

Pennsylvanians who need information or encounter problems at their polling place should call our official election hotline toll free at: 1-877-868-3772. We can answer questions about:

Polling place locations

Voter registration status

Voter rights

Reporting complaints

And more

Interpreters are available if English is not your first language.

Email us

For voting and registration questions and information, please email: ra-voterreg@pa.gov