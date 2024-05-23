Check your status
You can quickly check the status of your voter registration and mail ballot online:
Call us
Pennsylvanians who need information or encounter problems at their polling place should call our official election hotline toll free at: 1-877-868-3772. We can answer questions about:
- Polling place locations
- Voter registration status
- Voter rights
- Reporting complaints
- And more
Interpreters are available if English is not your first language.
Email us
For voting and registration questions and information, please email: ra-voterreg@pa.gov