Retirement Exit Counseling

Exit counseling is offered as a service to anyone retiring in the next 12 months. Six to nine months prior to your date of retirement, contact PSERS to schedule an Exit Counseling session. The Exit Counseling sessions are scheduled to accommodate a small group.



Exit Counseling is offered both in person or virtually, both meetings will cover the same information and are small group limited to 10 retirees plus one guest.

If you are comfortable with technology a virtual meeting might be for you. While virtual meetings are convenient, technology is not foolproof and connection issues could result in a less than ideal experience. At the end of the virtual meeting, it will be your responsibility to mail in your retirement application without being reviewed for accuracy or completeness, which may delay your first payment.

The most significant difference of in-person meetings is the ability to have your retirement application individually reviewed by a counselor. You will also receive a signed and itemized checklist as your receipt if you turn in your retirement application. Having your retirement application reviewed by a counselor statistically leads to minimal, if any, delays in processing compared to members who attend virtually.

To avoid delays in the processing of your retirement benefit due to errors when completing the Application for Retirement (PSRS-8) form, before you complete an application PSERS strongly suggests you attend an Exit Counseling session.

We also recommend that you attend a Foundations for Your Future Program prior to attending the Exit Counseling Session. Emphasis at the Exit Counseling will be on completion of the retirement application and related forms. The Foundations for Your Future programs provide a broader overview of PSERS benefits and retirement and are designed to prepare you to proceed onto the more detailed information and the completion of the paperwork presented during an Exit Counseling session.

The requirements for attendance at an Exit Counseling session are: