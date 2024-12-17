Balancing stability and growth through prudent investment policies, PSERS' assets have grown from $6 billion in 1982 to approximately $77.4​ billion as of June 30, 2024. PSERS was created as a defined benefit plan; a qualified trust under Section 401(a) of the Internal Revenue Service Code. PSERS' role expanded upon the passage of Act 5 of 2017 to include oversight of two new hybrid options consisting of defined benefit and defined contribution (DC) components and a stand-alone DC plan.



To serve the increasingly complex retirement needs of our members, PSERS continues to initiate and to expand its active and retired member programs and to enhance return through a safe yet agile investment policy.



About PSERS gives you the opportunity to learn about the administration of the Fund. Our mission is the driving force of our operations. We invite you to get to know the workings of our Board and staff, the history of the Fund and some interesting facts about our membership. You can also contact us with your retirement questions.