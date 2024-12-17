Employer News

December 20, 2024

Employer Contribution Rate for FY 2025-26

The employer contribution rate for fiscal year 2024-2025 will be 34.0%, an increase from the current fiscal year rate of 33.9%. The rate applies to salary and wages earned from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.

The rate was determined by PSERS' actuary and certified by the PSERS Board of Trustees at its meeting on December 20, 2024. A link to the Press Release can be found here: Press Release.

The employer contribution rate for fiscal year 2025-2026 consists of 32.96% for pension costs, 0.62% for premium assistance payments, and 0.42% for defined contribution costs. The defined contribution (DC) rate is an estimated average. The actual employer DC contribution rate will be based on each employer’s Class T-G, Class T-H, and Class DC-only membership. Of the 34.0% employer contribution rate, 27.51% represents payment toward the unfunded liability.

A link to the FY 2025-2026 Employer Contribution Rate Fact Sheet can be found here: Employer Contribution Rate Resources.

June 18, 2024

GOVERNMENTAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD STATEMENT NO. 75 (GASB 75) INFORMATION PROVIDED TO EMPLOYERS

The 2024 GASB 75 information is as of and for the year ended June 30, 2023 (measurement date) and is for use in employer's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 or June 30, 2024, whichever is applicable.

PSERS has provided, through the Pension Administration System, (located on the ESS home page, under web links) information necessary to comply with Governmental Accounting Standards Board Statement No. 75 (GASB 75). PSERS has endeavored to provide as much information as possible to its employers as they report in accordance with this GASB Standard. The web links contain explanations of what was provided and what the employers' responsibilities are.

The web links contain the following audited and supplemental information

AUDITED

Schedule of Employer Allocations



Schedule of OPEB Amounts by Employer

Notes to Schedule of Employer Allocations and Schedule of OPEB Amounts by Employer

SUPPLEMENTAL (UNAUDITED)

Schedule of Amortization of Employers' Deferred Outflows/Inflows



Schedule of Employers' Changes in Proportion

Schedule of Separately Financed Specific Liabilities

Reconciliation of Covered Payroll

Sample Note Disclosures for School Districts and Charter Schools

Additional GASB 75 Resources can be found on the PSERS website under Employer GASB 75 Information

If you did not receive the information or have any questions regarding the GASB 75 information provided, please send an email to the following email address: RA-PSERSEMPACCT@pa.gov

June 18, 2024

GOVERNMENTAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD STATEMENT NO. 68 (GASB 68) INFORMATION PROVIDED TO EMPLOYERS

The ​2024 GASB 68 information is as of and for the year ended June 30, 2023 (measurement date) and is for use in employer's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 or June 30, 2024, whichever is applicable.

PSERS has provided, through the Pension Administration System, (located on the ESS home page, under web links) information necessary to comply with Governmental Accounting Standards Board Statement No. 68 (GASB 68). PSERS has endeavored to provide as much information as possible to its employers as they report in accordance with this GASB Standard. The web links contain explanations of what was provided and what the employers' responsibilities are.

The web links contain the following audited and supplemental information:

AUDITED

Schedule of Employer Allocations



Schedule of Pension Amounts by Employer

Notes to Schedule of Employer Allocations and Schedule of Pension Amounts by Employer

SUPPLEMENTAL (UNAUDITED)

Schedule of Amortization of Employers' Deferred Outflows/Inflows



Schedule of Employers' Changes in Proportion

Schedule of Separately Financed Specific Liabilities

Reconciliation of Contributions

Sample Note Disclosures for School Districts and Charter Schools

Additional GASB 68 Resources can be found on the PSERS website under Employer GASB 68 Information

If you did not receive the information or have any questions regarding the GASB 68 information provided, please send an email to the following email address: RA-PSERSEMPACCT@pa.gov

March 29​, 2024



PSERS HOP Invitation for Application – IFA 2024-01

PSERS has posted the Invitation for Application documents for managed care organizations to apply to provide Medicare Advantage and pre-65 managed care plans for the 2025 Health Options Program. A nonbinding letter of intent to apply is due April 10, 2024. The fully completed application is due May 8, 2024. Proposed rates for 2025 are due June 6, 2024. There are five parts to the Invitation for Application, plus one attached form and one NEW excel attachment document. Instructions are included in the various documents. Please click on each link to download the document:



February 5​, 2024



2023 Premium Assistance Verification

The Premium Assistance Verification process has begun and reports have been mailed to Business Managers of the Commonwealth School Employers. These listings represent monthly Premium Assistance payments made to retirees as a reimbursement of premiums they have paid toward the cost of their own basic medical coverage under your plan. The Internal Revenue Service requires PSERS to verify each year that premiums were actually paid by retirees receiving this reimbursement. PSERS is requesting that employers verify premiums paid during the 2023 calendar year. In order to ensure there is no interruption in Premium Assistance to your plan participants, please complete and return the report to PSERS by March 29, 2024. Questions regarding the 2023 Premium Assistance Verification process should be directed to the Premium Assistance Unit at 1.866.483.5509 or via email at hopadminunithb@luminarehealth.com.

Your timely assistance in verifying these payments is appreciated.







