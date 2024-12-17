Employer Contribution Rate Resources

On November 23, 2010, the Governor signed HB 2497 into law. The legislation is now known as Act 120 of 2010.

Act 120 includes a series of actuarial and funding changes to PSERS and benefit reductions for individuals who become new members of PSERS on or after July 1, 2011.

Act 120 will NOT impact the pension benefits of current PSERS members or retired PSERS members.

For a further explanation of Act 120, please click on the following links: