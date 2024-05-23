About Your PSERS Defined Contribution Plan

As a PSERS member participating in Class T-G, Class T-H, or Class DC, your and your employer's DC contributions are automatically invested in a target date investment based on your estimated normal retirement age (67) as determined by your date of birth.

You can remain in your default target date investment or change how all or part of your account balance is invested at any time by accessing your DC account through your PSERS Member Self-Service (MSS) account. You can select a different target date investment or choose from among 10 additional investment options.

PSERS Selects Voya Financial® as Service Provider of the DC Plan

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps individuals plan, invest and protect their savings – to get ready to retire better. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible – one person, one family, one institution at a time – Voya's vision is to be America's Retirement Company®.

Since 1967, Voya has been installing, administering, and servicing employer-sponsored retirement programs across the United States. Today, Voya provides retirement products and services for plans in all 50 states and to more than 2.6 million government employees1. As a top-five retirement plan provider based on number of plans and participants, Voya is focused on guiding Americans to greater retirement readiness through employer-sponsored savings plans and holistic retirement and income guidance.

