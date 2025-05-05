Refunding Contributions

Applying for a Refund

To request the application to receive a refund of your account, please contact PSERS directly at 1.888.773.7748. You must complete an Application for Refund (PSRS-59) to receive a refund of your DB contributions and interest. If you are a Multiple Service member (have combined your SERS and PSERS accounts), you must apply separately to receive a refund from both SERS and PSERS. By law, PSERS will not credit interest to accounts that are not vested. Interest for non-vested members will cease at termination. Members on an unpaid leave of absence or who are no longer active but have not yet terminated employment will continue to receive interest for up to 24 months.

What is the status of my refund? Why is it taking so long?

Every member account is exclusive and needs to be reviewed, audited, calculated and processed - based on information supplied to us by your employer(s). You can check the status of your refund application in your Member Self-Service (MSS) account.

Unfortunately, there are times when errors in reporting or posting have occurred and adjustments are necessary. Normal processing for a refund takes approximately 3 to 4 months from the date the application was received, providing there is no missing or unclear information on your application.