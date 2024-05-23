Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS)

Since 1917, PSERS has been serving the public school employees of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The number of individuals we serve has grown from 37,000 in 1919 to more than 500,000 today.
PA PSERS Affirms 2023-24 Independent Fiscal Year Reporting
CMS Recognizes PSERS Prescription Drug Plan for High Quality and Service
PSERS Member Re-Elected to Board of Trustees
PA PSERS Employees Honored as Institutional Investing ‘Rising Stars’
PSERS Provides Investment Update
PSERS Board Finalizes $7 Million Legal Settlement with Former Investment Con