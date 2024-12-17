Updating Personal Information

Active Members
Manage and update your personal information as an active member.
You may change your address on the PSERS Member Self-Service (MSS) Portal.
PSERS will also accept:
- A different address submitted via a signed PSERS application.
- Change of address information provided by the United States Postal Service (USPS) or the USPS National Change of Address (NCOA) database.
- Address change from State Employees' Retirement System (SERS) if you are a multiple service member and from the Health Options Program third-party administrator if you are an annuitant.
To change your name with PSERS, please contact your employer. PSERS does not update the names for active contributing members. Your employer will not only update its records but will also report the change to PSERS. If PSERS were to update the information and your employer records are not updated, the new information could be overwritten by outdated information.
To change your PSERS voting status, please contact your employer. A PSERS voting status is either “Certified” or “Non-Certified.” These voting designations determine in which PSERS Board of Trustees election you vote. A “Certified” status pertains to a job position that requires certification through the Pennsylvania Department of Education or other licensing agency, such as a teacher position. Otherwise, your voting status would be “Non-Certified.”
If you receive information from PSERS that contains an incorrect date of birth, please notify your employer and provide a copy of one of the following documents as verification:
- Birth Certificate
- Baptismal Record
- Selective Service Record
- Armed Forces discharge (DD Form 214)
- Passport
- School Record
- Life Insurance Policy Listing Date of Birth
- Naturalization Record
- Court Order
- Alien Registration Record
- PennDot-issued photo ID
- Current Driver's License or Non-Driver's Photo ID issued by any of the 50 States or U.S. Territories or Possessions
- Military ID (DD Form 2) or its equivalent
Your employer will verify the information and forward documentation to PSERS.
If the social security number on your PSERS information is incorrect, please notify your employer and provide them with a copy of your social security card. Your employer will verify the information and forward the appropriate documentation to PSERS.
To correct your gender information with PSERS, please contact your employer.
Retired Members
Manage and update your personal information as an retired member.
You may change your address on the PSERS Member Self-Service (MSS) Portal.
You may also update your address by notifying PSERS in writing. Please include your name, the last four digits of your social security number, former address (or name), new address (or name), current telephone number, the effective date of the change, and your signature in the letter.
Alternatively, retired or non-active members may complete a Change of Address for PSERS Retirees (PSRS-1301) form to change your address with PSERS.
Address changes should not be submitted any earlier than 90 days prior to the effective date of the change.
PSERS
5 N 5th Street
Harrisburg PA 17101-1905
Note: PSERS will also accept:
- A different address submitted via a signed PSERS application as long as your date of birth on the form matches the information in your account.
- Change of address information provided by the United States Postal Service (USPS) or the USPS National Change of Address (NCOA) database.
- Address change from SERS if you are a multiple service member and from the Health Options Program third-party administrator if you are an annuitant
If you’ve recently moved outside of Pennsylvania – or have been thinking about it – there is some important information you should know regarding your pension and benefits provided by the PSERS.
Update your PSERS account.
Did you know that if your address is not valid, your retirement benefit may be suspended? Whether you are moving out of the state, country, or just across the street, remember to update your address with PSERS by logging into your PSERS Member Self-Service (MSS) account.
To change your address without an MSS account, submit your address change to PSERS in writing. Be sure to include your signature, your PSERS ID or last four digits of your social security number, and the effective date of the change when you write to us.
Research state tax implications.
Your PSERS benefit is exempt from state and local taxes in Pennsylvania. If you move to another state, you should check with your state and local authorities to determine the taxability of the PSERS annuity.
Maintain a U.S. bank account for direct deposit.
If you are moving outside of the U.S., you must maintain a U.S. bank account to continue receiving your PSERS benefit via direct deposit. If you no longer have a U.S. bank account, your monthly benefit will be mailed to you. You should confirm that your check can be negotiated internationally as PSERS cannot issue your monthly benefit by any other means.
Check your medical, vision, & dental insurance.
PSERS Health Options Program (HOP) Pre-65 Medical Plan, HOP Medical Plan, the Value Medical Plan, and the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Options provide coverage and benefits in all 50 states. The Medicare Advantage Plans and pre65 Managed Care Plans are offered across the country as well. Premium assistance is also available provided you are eligible and have an out-of-pocket premium expense from the Health Options Program or a Pennsylvania school district (employer) plan. Coverage through HOP is limited to U.S. residents.
If you are changing your name, PSERS may require additional verification, such as a copy of the court order granting the name change. This is especially true for any name change resulting from anything but a marriage.
Please contact PSERS to correct your gender.
PSERS will not accept address or name changes:
- From an email
- By phone
- From anyone but you
If you have named a Power-of-Attorney (POA) and the POA was approved by PSERS, the POA may change your address on your behalf.