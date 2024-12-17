Updating Personal Information

If you’ve recently moved outside of Pennsylvania – or have been thinking about it – there is some important information you should know regarding your pension and benefits provided by the PSERS.

Update your PSERS account.

Did you know that if your address is not valid, your retirement benefit may be suspended? Whether you are moving out of the state, country, or just across the street, remember to update your address with PSERS by logging into your PSERS Member Self-Service (MSS) account.

To change your address without an MSS account, submit your address change to PSERS in writing. Be sure to include your signature, your PSERS ID or last four digits of your social security number, and the effective date of the change when you write to us.

Research state tax implications.

Your PSERS benefit is exempt from state and local taxes in Pennsylvania. If you move to another state, you should check with your state and local authorities to determine the taxability of the PSERS annuity.

Maintain a U.S. bank account for direct deposit.

If you are moving outside of the U.S., you must maintain a U.S. bank account to continue receiving your PSERS benefit via direct deposit. If you no longer have a U.S. bank account, your monthly benefit will be mailed to you. You should confirm that your check can be negotiated internationally as PSERS cannot issue your monthly benefit by any other means.

Check your medical, vision, & dental insurance.

PSERS Health Options Program (HOP) Pre-65 Medical Plan, HOP Medical Plan, the Value Medical Plan, and the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Options provide coverage and benefits in all 50 states. The Medicare Advantage Plans and pre65 Managed Care Plans are offered across the country as well. Premium assistance is also available provided you are eligible and have an out-of-pocket premium expense from the Health Options Program or a Pennsylvania school district (employer) plan. Coverage through HOP is limited to U.S. residents.