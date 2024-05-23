Skip to agency navigation
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Procurement

    Procurement

    Under Title 62 (the Procurement Code) §106.1, PSERS is required to publicly post certain procurement documents related to sole source and emergency procurement contracts for seven calendar days to allow for public review prior to approval.

    Sole Source Procurements
    The following is a list of PSERS’ current requests for sole source procurements.​

    Tivity Health Services, LLC

    Emergency Procurements
    The following list represents determinations authorizing PSERS emergency procurements.
     

