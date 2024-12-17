Organization and Staff

Terril (Terri) J. Sanchez
Ms. Sanchez has nearly four decades of progressive Commonwealth public service experience, with nearly 30 years of that service at PSERS. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System (SERS). At SERS, she was actively involved in implementing sweeping pension legislation as well as shepherding board governance, independent legal counsel, and investment-related initiatives, including work related to the Public Pension Management and Asset Investment Review Commission. Prior to joining SERS, Ms. Sanchez served as PSERS' Deputy Executive Director. During Ms. Sanchez's nearly 30-year tenure at PSERS, she championed several significant strategic initiatives resulting in more efficient and effective administration and operation of the system, and enhanced services for its members. During her time at PSERS, she also managed the agency's facilities, human resources, procurement, policy and procedures, data and records management and technology activities to support, secure and optimize agency operations and she held the position of PSERS' Chief Technology Officer.
The Executive Office is led by the Executive Director, who serves as the chief executive officer with overall responsibility for the management of the agency to achieve the objectives and strategic initiatives as established by the Board. The position’s primary duty is to lead PSERS employees in meeting the agency mission by partnering with our members to fulfill the promise of a secure retirement and being a trusted partner in delivering exceptional retirement services and benefits. This position is responsible for providing leadership, advice, and counsel to the Board, and ensuring public trust and confidence in the agency.
Jennifer A. Mills
Ms. Mills has extensive knowledge of PSERS’ internal policies and business rules, and has been instrumental in the development and drafting of the Act 5 defined contribution plan document. She has been with PSERS since 2006 and most recently served as Deputy Chief Counsel in PSERS Office of Chief Counsel where she supervised the Benefit Division of the legal office that handled benefits and tax matters, and administrative hearings. She regularly handled the complex and difficult legal issues at PSERS. Prior to serving as Deputy Chief Counsel, she represented PSERS and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System in all benefit, personnel, Right-to-Know Law, legislative, and investment matters.
Office of the Deputy Executive Director and Director of Defined Contribution Investments provides comprehensive leadership and oversight to assist the Executive Director in accomplishing the agency mission by maintaining oversight of the Bureau of Benefits Administration, Bureau of Communications and Counseling, the Health Insurance Office, and the agency Appeals Coordinator. This includes managerial responsibility for PSERS membership related benefit functions for the agency’s Defined Benefit (DB) plan, the Defined Contribution (DC) plan, and the post-employment healthcare programs, namely: member and employer communications; member retirement counseling; member and employer data administration; benefits determinations and processing; member appeals; knowledge management of benefit policies and procedures; health insurance retirement programs including premium assistance; third-party contractor administration, and defined contribution contract investment management. This office also oversees seven regional offices located throughout the Commonwealth that provide services to both active and retired PSERS members and over 750 public school employers. Among these services are regularly scheduled informational presentations on various topics relating to retirement benefits and programs.
This office includes:
- Bureau of Benefits Administration – Todd Fulton, Director
- Bureau of Communications and Counseling – Eugene Robison, Director
- Health Insurance Office – Vacant
Beverly Hudson
Prior to joining PSERS, Ms. Hudson previously served in various leadership capacities, including the Deputy Secretary for Administration, at the Department of General Services. In this role she provided strategic direction for DGS’ enterprise real estate portfolio management; enterprise print and mail operations; enterprise media and marketing services; the Commonwealth’s self-insurance and outsourced insurance programs; agency and capital budget processes; and served as the liaison for the consolidated Human Resources and Information Technology operations. Beverly is proud to have begun her career in public service as a public school teacher in Pennsylvania.
The Office of Administration provides comprehensive leadership to assist the Executive Director in accomplishing the agency’s mission by maintaining oversight of PSERS administrative and information technology and security-related services for the agency. This includes managerial responsibility for the following areas: information technology; information security; human resources; physical security; facilities; contracting and procurement; business continuity; safety; records management; and mail, imaging, and printing services.
This office Includes:
- Bureau of Administration – Patricia Dence, Director
- Information Technology Office – Steven Goldstein, Chief Information Officer
- Information Security Office - Steven Hocker, Chief Information Security Officer
- Human Resources Office - Caitlin Witmer, Director
Benjamin L. Cotton
Dr. Cotton, a U.S Marine veteran, brings over 25 years of corporate leadership, investment, and internal control experience that is well suited for PSERS' commitment to excellent service and continuous improvement. He maintains the Chartered Financial Analyst designation (1999) and most recently earned a doctoral degree in Leadership and Learning in Organizations through Vanderbilt University's Peabody College (2022). Before initiating his doctoral studies, he served as a Senior Managing Director for the United Auto Workers Retiree Medical Benefits Trust (UAW RMBT), established to invest assets, and administer healthcare benefits for over 800,000 automotive industry workers and their eligible dependents. Prior to Joining the UAW RMBT, Dr. Cotton served as an investments, treasury, and financial control professional for the Ford Motor Company.
The Investment Office is responsible for the investment activities of the agency. In compliance with the investment policy established by the Board, PSERS investment assets are diversified across several asset classes, managed both internally by the investment office professionals and by external investment managers. The Chief Investment Officer serves as the Board’s liaison and senior staff administrator on managing and overseeing the investments of the Fund.
Joseph J. Indelicato Jr.
Mr. Indelicato previously served as General Counsel of the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS). He served in that capacity since January 2013. Mr. Indelicato first joined NYSTRS in 2001 as an Assistant General Counsel. At NYSTRS, Mr. Indelicato oversaw the legal department, which is responsible for protecting the System’s legal rights, advising the System on litigation, regulatory and compliance matters, and interpreting the statutes that govern the System. In this role, Mr. Indelicato also advised staff on corporate governance matters, including stock proxy voting for the System’s domestic and international equity portfolios. Mr. Indelicato is currently an executive Board member for the National Association of Public Pension Attorneys (NAPPA) and was first appointed to his seat on the executive board in 2019. Mr. Indelicato is also a former member of the legal advisory committee to the Institute of Limited Partners Association (ILPA).
The Office of Chief Counsel provides legal services through a team of professionals in collaboration with PSERS Executive Director and the Board. The legal staff is responsible for representing the System in all administrative hearings and other litigation matters and providing counsel in a wide variety of matters, including the interpretation of the Retirement Code, form and legality of all contracts, corporate governance issues and the structure and implementation of the varied financial investments.
Mei Gentry
Ms. Gentry has more than two decades of experience working in the private and public sectors. Ms. Gentry has been in her current role since 2021. She oversees the planning, execution, and reporting of audits that provide assurance and advisory services to the board, management, and stakeholders on the effectiveness and efficiency of governance, risk management, and internal control processes. Her mission is to foster a culture of integrity, transparency, and continuous improvement within the organization and the industry. Prior to joining PSERS, she served as the Director of IT Security Compliance and the Director of Internal Controls for SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley) Compliance and Audits at Foot Locker, Inc. Ms. Gentry earned a master’s degree in accounting from Liberty University and master’s in business administration from Lindenwood University. She is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor, a Certified Information System Auditor and a Certified Information Security Manager.
The Internal Audit Office provides a wide range of independent internal auditing services for the Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee of the Board and executive management. It performs independent assessments of the systems of risk management, internal controls and operating efficiency, guided by professional standards and using innovative approaches. The office also routinely monitors compliance with established laws, rules, regulations, policies, and procedures.
Brian Lyman
Mr. Lyman brings 25 years of financial management and auditing experience in state government, which includes time spent as a senior manager with a Big 4 Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm and as the Deputy State Auditor for the State of Delaware. Most recently, Brian served the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy Secretary for the Office of the Budget’s Office of Comptroller Operations. As Chief Accounting Officer, Mr. Lyman provided executive leadership and direction to the staff of approximately 400 professional accountants, auditors, contract managers, financial analysts and payroll professionals and managed an office budget of over $60 million. Mr. Lyman earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Delaware and is a Certified Public Accountant.
The Office of Financial Management oversees accounting and financial reporting for the agency in conformance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The Office is also responsible for PSERS budgetary matters, annuitant payroll, investment accounting, treasury operations, and taxation. This position oversees the General and Public Market Accounting Division, Investment Accounting and Budget Division, Annuitant Accounting, and Employer Accounting Division.
Eric Decker
Mr. Decker spent much of his career supporting organizations in meeting their strategic goals. He brings expertise on matters related to strategic planning, risk management, and policy management. He most recently worked for Vanguard, serving as communications manager for their Personal Investor Technology group, working to start up an internal communications function while defining the employee experience for more than 3,000 staff and contractors. Before Vanguard, he spent nine years as a Commonwealth employee, including working at the Department of General Services, Department of State, and the Department of Revenue, doing everything from training and project management to leading risk and fiscal teams. Mr. Decker earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Education from Millersville University and his Master’s of Public Administration from Shippensburg University.
Project and Strategic Initiative Management Office oversees and facilitates projects that support the implementation of the agency’s strategic plan. Leveraging a governance-based framework, the office assists the Executive Director in supporting board governance; facilitating the development, evaluation, and revisions to board and agency policies; and ensuring projects align with the agency strategic plan. Guided by the Executive Director and Board, the office also oversees agency risk and performance management functions, including identifying, evaluating, monitoring, reporting on, and mitigating risks.
This office includes:
· Project Management Office - Justin Cowan, Director
Mark J. Fetzko
Mr. Fetzko, a U.S. Army veteran, has over a decade of legislative and public policy experience in state government. He started his career in the Pennsylvania State Senate in 2010 and has held various roles in leadership offices. He most recently served as Chief of Staff, where he was responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of both a Capitol Office and multiple District Offices, and played a key role in developing, implementing, and promoting legislative proposals and a public policy agenda.
The Communications and Legislative Affairs Office is responsible for effective collaboration and engagement with PSERS many key stakeholders, including the General Assembly, and oversight of agency internal and external communications, including coordination with the Bureau of Communications and Counseling to develop a member communication plan and strategy. Staff within this office also maintain the agency’s external website as well as serve as a liaison to members of the General Assembly in responding to legislative inquiries, performing legislative research, and coordinating agency responses to proposed legislation.