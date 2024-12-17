Organization and Staff

Terril (Terri) J. Sanchez

Ms. Sanchez has nearly four decades of progressive Commonwealth public service experience, with nearly 30 years of that service at PSERS. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System (SERS). At SERS, she was actively involved in implementing sweeping pension legislation as well as shepherding board governance, independent legal counsel, and investment-related initiatives, including work related to the Public Pension Management and Asset Investment Review Commission. Prior to joining SERS, Ms. Sanchez served as PSERS' Deputy Executive Director. During Ms. Sanchez's nearly 30-year tenure at PSERS, she championed several significant strategic initiatives resulting in more efficient and effective administration and operation of the system, and enhanced services for its members. During her time at PSERS, she also managed the agency's facilities, human resources, procurement, policy and procedures, data and records management and technology activities to support, secure and optimize agency operations and she held the position of PSERS' Chief Technology Officer.

The Executive Office is led by the Executive Director, who serves as the chief executive officer with overall responsibility for the management of the agency to achieve the objectives and strategic initiatives as established by the Board. The position’s primary duty is to lead PSERS employees in meeting the agency mission by partnering with our members to fulfill the promise of a secure retirement and being a trusted partner in delivering exceptional retirement services and benefits. This position is responsible for providing leadership, advice, and counsel to the Board, and ensuring public trust and confidence in the agency.