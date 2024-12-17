Monthly Payment Dates

PSERS pays monthly retirement benefits on the last working day of the month for which they are due. However, because PSERS’ group health insurance premiums are payable in advance, your medical deduction is for the following month. For example, PSERS will pay your January benefit on January 30th, but the medical deduction is for February.
Payments sent via electronic transfer to your financial institution should be in your account by 9:00 AM on the last business day of the month. Payments mailed to your home address may take additional time to reach you.
2024
|Benefit for Month of:
|In 2024 Paid on:
|Medical Deduction for Month of:
|December
|December 31
|January 2025
2025
|Benefit for Month of:
|In 2025 Paid on:
|Medical Deduction for Month of:
|January
|January 31
|February
|February
|February 28
|March
|March
|March 31
|April
|April
|April 30
|May
|May
|May 30
|June
|June
|June 30
|July
|July
|July 31
|August
|August
|August 29
|September
|September
|September 30
|October
|October
|October 31
|November
|November
|November 28
|December
|December
|December 31
|January 2026