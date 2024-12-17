Skip to agency navigation
    Monthly Payment Dates

    PSERS pays monthly retirement benefits on the last working day of the month for which they are due.  However, because PSERS’ group health insurance premiums are payable in advance, your medical deduction is for the following month.  For example, PSERS will pay your January benefit on January 30th, but the medical deduction is for February.

    Payments sent via electronic transfer to your financial institution should be in your account by 9:00 AM on the last business day of the month.  Payments mailed to your home address may take additional time to reach you. 

    2024

    Benefit for Month of:In 2024 Paid on:Medical Deduction for Month of:
    DecemberDecember​ 31January 2025

    2025

    Benefit for Month of:In 2025 Paid on:Medical Deduction for Month of:
    JanuaryJanuary 31February
    FebruaryFebruary 28March
    MarchMarch 31April
    AprilApril 30May
    MayMay 30June
    JuneJune 30July
    JulyJuly 31August
    AugustAugust 29September
    SeptemberSeptember 30October
    OctoberOctober 31November
    NovemberNovember 28December
    DecemberDecember​ 31January 2026

    Where is my monthly pension check? I always have it by this time ever since I retired. Are they late?

    PSERS pays pension benefits by the last business day of each month once a member is on regular payroll status.  PSERS has mandatory direct deposit for its retirees with very few exceptions.  Payments sent via electronic transfer are available in your account by 9:00 AM on the last business day of the month.  If direct deposit is rejected by your banking institution then PSERS will reissue the payment via paper check if new direct deposit information is not received (allow up to three weeks for reissuance).  If receiving your benefit by paper check, PSERS schedules your check to be mailed by the last business day of the month.  Because we are a State Government agency, all payments are made by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.  They will not consider a check late or missing until after the 10th of the following month.  This allows time for delivery by the post office .  Obtaining a replacement after the 10th takes approximately 3 weeks.