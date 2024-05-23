Skip to agency navigation
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Regional Offices

    Office Hours 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

    PSERS Regional Offices provide services to both active and retired PSERS members and over 750 public school employers through seven regional offices located throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among these services are regularly scheduled informational presentations on various topics relating to retirement benefits and programs. Please call ahead before coming in to be sure a counselor is available to see you.  To protect your privacy, please bring your photo identification with you when you visit any PSERS Office.

    Pennsylvania Map with PSERS Regional Offices Outlined Below

    Following are the seven PSERS Regional Offices and counties served by each office:

    Serving: Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield (western region), Crawford, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren Counties

    Address

    Franklin Penn Wood Center Suite C 464 Allegheny Blvd Franklin, PA 16323-6210

    Directions

    Contact

    Please call ahead before coming in to be sure a counselor is available to see you. Local:​ 814.437.9845 Toll-free: ​1.888.PSERS4U (1.888.773.7748) Fax:​ ​814.437.5826

    Call Us

    Staff: Kevin Moczan, Kendra Cramer, Zachary Scherer, Aron Shebeck

    Directions

    From the North:

    • Follow I-79 South to Exit 147 (Meadville).
    • At Exit 36 take Route 322 East into Franklin.
    • At Franklin follow Route 8N / 62E toward Oil City. Penn Wood Center will be on the right side of 8N / 62E, approximately mile, right after Bonanza Steak House. 

    From the South:

    • Follow I-79 North to I-80 East. Take I-80 East to Exit 3 (Route 8).
    • Follow Route 8 North to Franklin, then through Franklin toward Oil City.
    • Penn Wood Center will be on the right side of 8N / 62E, approximately mile, right after Bonanza Steak House.

    From the East or West:

    • Follow I-80 to Exit 3 (Route 8).
    • Follow Route 8 North to Franklin, then through Franklin toward Oil City. Penn Wood Center will be on the right side of 8N / 62E, approximately mile, right after Bonanza Steak House.

    Serving: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield (eastern region), Clinton, Columbia, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties

    Address

    Suite 201 300 Bellefonte Avenue Lock Haven, PA 17745-1903

    Directions

    Contact

    Please call ahead before coming in to be sure a counselor is available to see you. Local:​ 570.893.4410 Toll-free: ​1.888.PSERS4U (1.888.773.7748) Fax:​ ​570.893.4414

    Call Us

    Staff: Jeremy A. Wible, Chelsea Graw, Emily English, Erica Dorman

    Directions

    Route 220 to the Lock Haven/Route 120 Exit: Get into the left lane.  At the second red light, Main Street, turn left.  Get into the right lane.  You will go through two red lights.  The street will then split, bear to your left and follow Route 150 South.  You will come to a red light, go straight.  You will then cross railroad tracks.  Once you cross the railroad tracks, you will go one block.  On your left you will see a white building with blue and red trim (we are located in this building on the second floor.)  You may park anywhere along the street or the parking lot adjacent to the building. 

    Route I-80: Get off at Exit 178 (Lock Haven Exit) and follow Route 220 North.  You will then follow the above directions once you get on Route 220.

    Route 64 to Route 150: Get on Route 64 towards Mill Hall.   You will come to a “T” at the end of Route 64.  The road then turns into Route 150.  Make a right turn.  Go straight.  You will go through three red lights, continue going straight.  You will cross a green metal bridge, continue going straight.  You will go through two red lights, continue going straight.  You will then go down a hill.  At the bottom of the hill you will see a McDonald’s on your left, go straight.  You will come to a red light, go straight for one block. On your right you will see a white building with blue and red trim (we are located in this building on the second floor.)  You may park anywhere along the street or the parking lot adjacent to the building. 

    Route 120: Coming on Route 120, when you reach Lock Haven you will first come to the Lock Haven University.  At the University you will come to a red light.  Go straight until you come to “T” at the end of the street, this will be Bellefonte Avenue.  You will make a left turn onto Bellefonte Avenue. You will then go down a hill.  At the bottom of the hill you will see a McDonald’s on your left, go straight.  You will come to a red light, go straight for one block. On your right you will see a white building with blue and red trim (we are located in this building on the second floor.)  You may park anywhere along the street or the parking lot adjacent to the building. 

    Serving: Lackawanna, Luzerne Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties

    Address

    417 Lackawanna Ave., Suite 201 Scranton, PA 18503-2013

    Directions

    Contact

    Please call ahead before coming in to be sure a counselor is available to see you. Local:​ 570.614.0269 Toll-free: ​1.888.PSERS4U (1.888.773.7748) Fax:​ 570.614.0278

    Call Us

    Staff: John Kanavy, Kevin Kazokas, Frank Leggat, Lisa Jennings

    Directions:

    From I-81: Take the Central Scranton Expressway, Exit 185.  When the lanes split, get into the left lane. At the traffic light, turn left onto Jefferson Avenue (which will change into Lackawanna Avenue) and proceed through two traffic lights.  Continue into the next block, and proceed to the third building on the right. Turn right through the iron gates for visitor parking.  Parking is available on ground level.

    Serving: Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, and Washington Counties

    Address

    300 Cedar Ridge Drive, Suite 301 Pittsburgh, PA 15205

    Directions

    Contact

    Please call ahead before coming in to be sure a counselor is available to see you. Local:​ 412.920.2014 Toll-free: ​1.888.PSERS4U (1.888.773.7748) Fax:​ 412.920.2015

    Call Us

    Staff: Jason Kosior, Tina Booker, Marvin Brown, Jon Alexander, Erin Price

    Parking: Available on site

    Directions:

    From South:

    • I-376W/US-30 toward Carnegie/Airport
    • Merge onto I-79N via Exit 64A towards Erie
    • Take the PA-60 Exit, Exit 60A toward Crafton/Moon Run
    • Turn right on PA-60/Stuebenville Pike
    • Take first right onto Haddock Dr.
    • Take first left onto Cedar Ridge Drive

    From West:

    • Take I-79N
    • Take the PA-60 Exit, Exit 60A toward Crafton/Moon Run
    • Turn right on PA-60/Stuebenville Pike
    • Take first right onto Haddock Dr.
    • Take first left onto Cedar Ridge Drive

    From East/North:

    • Take I-79S
    • Take the PA-60 Exit, Exit 60A toward Crafton/Moon Run
    • Turn left on PA-60/Stuebenville Pike
    • Take right onto Haddock Dr.
    • Take first left onto Cedar Ridge Drive

    Serving: Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland Counties

    Address

    219 West High Street Ebensburg PA 15931

    Directions

    Contact

    Please call ahead before coming in to be sure a counselor is available to see you. Local:​ 814.419.1180 Toll-free: ​1.888.PSERS4U (1.888.773.7748) Fax:​ 814.419.1189

    Call Us

    Staff: Brian J. Farester, Ph.D., Dominic Corso, Cynthia Kruise

    Directions

    From points North:

    • US-219 S
    • Take US-422 (Indiana/Ebensburg) Exit
    • Turn Left on Benjamin Franklin Highway
    • Turn Left on W High Street

    From points South:

    • US-219 N
    • Take US-422 (Indiana/Ebensburg)
    • Exit Turn Right on Benjamin Franklin Highway
    • Turn Left on W High Street

    From points East:

    • US-22 W
    • Take the first Ebensburg Exit
    • Continue straight on Rowena Drive
    • Rowena Drive turns into E High Street
    • W High Street begins at intersection of Center Street and High Street
    • Continue straight on W High Street

    From Points West:

    • US-22 E
    • Take 219 N Exit
    • Take US-422 (Indiana/Ebensburg) Exit
    • Turn Right on Benjamin Franklin Highway
    • Turn Left on West High Street

    Serving: Adams, Berks, Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Mifflin, Perry, and York Counties

    Address

    5 North Fifth Street Harrisburg, PA 17101-1905

    Directions

    Contact

    Please call ahead before coming in to be sure a counselor is available to see you. Local:​ 717.720.6335 Toll-free: ​1.888.PSERS4U (1.888.773.7748) Fax:​ ​717.783.9606

    Call Us

    Staff: John P. Tucker, Morgan Nimmons, Avery Romain, Michael Siegel, Bryan Santer, Michelle Ramos 

    Parking: Onsite parking is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.  Preference is given to those with scheduled appointments.  Nearby garage and metered on-street parking is also available.   

    Serving: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties

    Address

    605 Louis Drive, Suite 500 Warminster, PA 18974

    Directions

    Contact

    Please call ahead before coming in to be sure a counselor is available to see you. Local:​ 215.443.3495 Toll-free: ​1.888.PSERS4U (1.888.773.7748) Fax:​ 215.443.3487

    Call Us

    Staff:
    Jennifer Fallon, Kenneth Paul, Dave Keyser, Jennifer Austin, Alyssa Quinn, Enock Gonzalez
    Joshua Catalfu, Dan Browne, Shawn McCleary, Colleen Curry, Brenda Witzigman

    Directions

    From Pennsylvania Turnpike: Take Exit 343 (Willow Grove) to Route 611 North. 4 ½ miles turn Right onto Route 132 East (this is Street Road.) 3 miles you will see the Warminster West Diner on your left. At the Second traffic light PAST the diner, turn Left onto Louis Drive (*Note: if you cross Railroad tracks on Street Road, you have gone one traffic light too far!) Once on Louis Drive, turn Right into the first driveway on the right. Office is the first building on the left, third door, Suite 500.

    From the North: Take Route 611 South, and turn Left onto Route 132 East (this is Street Road.) 3 ¼ miles you will see the Warminster West Diner on your left. At the Second traffic light past the diner, turn Left onto Louis Drive (*Note: if you cross Railroad tracks on Street Road, you have gone one traffic light too far!) Once on Louis Drive, turn Right into the first driveway on the right. Office is the first building on the left, third door, Suite 500.

    From Northeast Philadelphia: Take Route 95 North to Route 132 West (Street Road Exit.) Approximately 12 miles you will cross over Route 332 (Jacksonville Road,) passing the “North American Technology Center” (yellow sign) on your right. Continue over Railroad tracks, and turn Right at the next traffic light onto Louis Drive. Once on Louis Drive, turn Right into the first driveway on the right. Office is the first building on the left, third door, Suite 500.

     