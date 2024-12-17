Active, inactive, and vested members* receive an annual Statement of Account . The statement shows a high-level overview of your Defined Benefit (DB) and Defined Contribution (DC)** accounts (if applicable). This includes total contributions, interest, years of credited service, wages, hours and days worked in that fiscal year, a summary of debts against your account (if applicable), an estimate of your monthly retirement benefits (if eligible), and your vested and non-vested DC account balances. Any adjustments or purchases of service credit that are transacted after the statement generation date will appear on the following year's statement.

In the fall, PSERS will send your statement after all of your employer(s) report your wages, contributions, and annual service for that school year. Only one statement is sent to members who work for more than one school employer during the school year (July 1 through June 30). PSERS must first receive all the employer information (reports) to generate the statement. Because your statement is based on employer reporting, you should review it for accuracy and resolve any discrepancies in salary or service with your employer as soon as possible.

The statement will also list your primary beneficiary(ies), unless you requested to omit the beneficiary information. You may choose to omit your beneficiary information from your statement through the MSS Portal or by indicating your choice to omit that information from your statement on any Nomination of Beneficiaries form you submit to PSERS.

Members with an MSS account can opt to enroll in paperless delivery which means that they will receive their statements electronically. Members with Paperless Delivery are sent an email notifying them when their statement is generated and available on the "My Documents" page on MSS.

Information on the statement is as of June 30 of the previous school year. Sign into your Member Self-Service (MSS) account to view your most recent account information

*School employees who have not qualified for membership will not receive a statement.

**Members who participate in PSERS DC Plan will also receive a Quarterly Financial Statement from Voya Financial.