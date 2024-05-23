​​DC Plan / Voya Resources

Contacts
Videos
- Reporting to the DC Plan Training - June 2024
- Voya PayCloud (VPC) training video - August 2024
Presentations
- DC Plan Eligibility and Identifying Membership Class
- Act 5 Workshop
- PSERS Class TG Enrollment Guide
Documents
- Voya PayCloud User Guide - December 2024
- Voya PayCloud FAQ - March 2024
- Voya PayCloud Statuses and Warnings/Errors - August 2024
- PSERS Converting Text File Guide - August 2024
- 403b information
Voya Resources
- DC File Format
- Voya Reporting Excel Template
- Voya white listing instructions
- Voya After-Tax Validation