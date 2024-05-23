The .gov means its official.

General Policy



The Public School Employees' Retirement Board ("Board") is committed to providing access to public records to the fullest extent required by law, including the Right-to-Know Law ("RTKL") 65 P.S. 67.101 - 67.3104 (enacted on February 14, 2008), and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania policy, consistent with its duties to protect the interests and rights of the Public School Employees' Retirement System ("PSERS") and its members.

Click here for a copy of the Board's Public Information Policy.

Click here for a copy of the PA Right-to-Know Law.

Click here for a copy of Management Directive 205.36 (amended March 18, 2010).

Submit a RTKL Request

All RTKL requests should be directed to PSERS' Agency Open Records Officer ("AORO"), Mr. Steve Esack. Requests for public records must: (1) be in writing, (2) contain the name, address and telephone number(s) of the requester, (3) be signed by the requester, (4) be clearly marked as a right-to-know request, (5) reasonably and specifically describe the information sought, and (6) provide the address to which PSERS should send its response. The request may also be submitted on the form developed by the Office of Open Records ("OOR"). Click here for the form developed by the Office of Open Records.

PSERS does not accept anonymous or verbal requests for records.

Requests may be sent via mail, facsimile, or e-mail as follows:

Mail or Other Means of Delivery

Steve Esack

Agency Open Records Officer

Public School Employees' Retirement System

5 N 5th Street

Harrisburg, PA 17101-1905

Facsimile

Steve Esack

Agency Open Records Officer

Public School Employees' Retirement System

Fax 717.772.5372

E-mail

Email requests should be sent to: ra-PSERSRTKL@pa.gov

PSERS' regular business hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on each business day. Any request or exception received after business hours of a particular day shall be deemed received on the next business day.

Fees

PSERS shall assess fees as prescribed by the Management Directive 205.36 (amended March 18, 2010). A fee in the amount of 25 cents per page shall be charged for photocopies.

PSERS reserves the right, from time to time, to change the fees it assesses. PSERS may waive fees on the basis of hardship or other relevant factors, in its sole discretion. PSERS may, in its discretion, require payment of fees in advance if the fees are expected to exceed $100.

Questions for PSERS Questions regarding RTKL requests should be directed to PSERS' AORO at the above mail or email addresses or at phone 717.720.4770.

Contact information for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Office of Open Records Office of Open Records



Office of Open Records

333 Market Street, 16th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17101-2234

Phone 717.346.9903

Fax 717.425.5343



Website https://openrecords.pa.gov













