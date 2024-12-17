Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Investment Managers & Fees

    PSERS’ Investment Manager Fee Information

    Detailed investment manager fee information is reported on an annual basis in PSERS' Bu​dget book​ which is posted online each year.
     

    PSERS’ Investment Manager Hirings

    Detailed information is also available about PSERS’ investment manager hirings, including Board resolutions, staff presentations, and consultant recommendation letters.