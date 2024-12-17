Investment Managers & Fees

PSERS’ Investment Manager Fee Information
- CEM Investment Benchmarking Report DB-2022 - March 2023,
- Private Markets CY 2023 Fee Presentation - October 2024
- Non-Traditional Investments CY 2021 Fee Presentation – December 2022
- Investment Manager Fee Presentation to PSERS Board of Trustees – December 2022
- PSERS Fee Study by Verus – March 2022
- PSERS Investment Cost Effectiveness Analysis - Summary of Results for the 5 year period ending December 31, 2021 by CEM Benchmarking
- PSERS Fee Savings Plan - July 2018
Detailed investment manager fee information is reported on an annual basis in PSERS' Budget book which is posted online each year.
PSERS’ Investment Manager Hirings
Detailed information is also available about PSERS’ investment manager hirings, including Board resolutions, staff presentations, and consultant recommendation letters.