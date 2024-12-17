GENERAL DISCLAIMER

This site is provided as a public service by the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System (PSERS) and is intended only for viewing and retrieving information. Transactions such as designating beneficiaries or selecting a retirement option can not be executed electronically. You may download material displayed on the site for non-commercial, personal use only, provided you also retain all copyright and other proprietary notices contained on the materials. You may not, however, distribute, modify, transmit, reuse, report or use the contents of the site for public or commercial purposes without prior written permission from PSERS. Unauthorized attempts to upload or change information on this service is strictly prohibited and may be punishable under the Computer and Fraud Abuse Act of 1986. The rights and obligations of PSERS' members are governed by the Public School Employees' Retirement Code and regulations, policies, administrative rulings of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board, judicial decisions and not by the publications contained in this site. No statement in this site is intended to interpret, change or extend the provisions of the Public School Employees’ Retirement Code. The information contained in this site is not intended to replace person-to-person retirement counseling services that are offered without charge to PSERS' members. We recommend that you refer questions regarding the retirement benefits to which you may be entitled, the benefits structure, and related matters to a retirement counselor. Please refer to Regional Offices in this site to find a retirement counselor close to you.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY



Neither the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania nor the Public School Employees' Retirement System (1) makes any warranty, expressed or implied, including warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose arising out of the use or inability to use the data or applications available from this site, or (2) assumes any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or usefulness of any information or applications available from this site.



GOVERNING LAW



The use of this site shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania without giving effect to the principles of conflicts of law.



DISCLAIMER OF ENDORSEMENT



Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or the Public School Employees' Retirement System.



DISCLAIMER FOR ELECTRONIC MAIL



Inquiries, requests for forms, and other communications may be transmitted to PSERS via email. Transactions that require a written signature may not be executed via email. Because email is not secure, members wishing to communicate with PSERS by email may not wish to include their social security number or other personal information. PSERS will confirm receipt of the inquiry by email and respond either in writing or by email. PSERS makes no guarantee either expressed or implied as to the timeliness of its response to electronic mail or assumes any legal liability or responsibility for the consequences resulting from action taken by recipients of email replies.



PROHIBITION ON USE OF IMAGES AND GRAPHICS FOR ANYTHING OTHER THAN PERSONAL USE:



This images and graphics employed on this site may not be downloaded, printed or recreated for any purpose other than personal use. Further, the republication, retransmission, reproduction or other use of the images and graphics without the express written consent of PSERS is prohibited.



External Linking Policy and Disclaimer



The information posted on Commonwealth websites may include hypertext links, or pointers, to information created and maintained by other public and/or private organizations (outside websites). We only provide these links and pointers for your information and convenience. When you select a link to an outside website, you are leaving the Commonwealth site and are subject to the privacy and security policies of the owners/sponsors of the outside website.



The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania does not control or guarantee the accuracy, relevance, timeliness, or completeness of information contained on an outside website.



The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania does not endorse the organizations sponsoring outside websites and does not endorse the views they express or the products/services they offer.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania cannot authorize the use of copyrighted materials contained in outside websites. Users must request such authorization from the sponsor of the outside website.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is not responsible for transmissions users receive from outside websites.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania cannot guarantee that outside websites comply with accessibility requirements.

CONTACT INFORMATION



If you have any questions or comments about the information presented in this Disclaimer, you can contact the Commonwealth’s Office of Administration, Office for Information Technology as follows:

