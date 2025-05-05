Benjamin L. Cotton

Dr. Cotton, a U.S Marine veteran, brings over 25 years of corporate leadership, investment, and internal​ control experience that is well suited for PSERS' commitment to excellent service and continuous improvement. He maintains the Chartered Financial Analyst designation (1999) and most recently earned a doctoral degree in Leadership and Learning in Organizations through Vanderbilt University's Peabody College (2022). Before initiating his doctoral studies, he served as a Senior Managing Director for the United Auto Workers Retiree Medical Benefits Trust (UAW RMBT), established to invest assets, and administer healthcare benefits for over 800,000 automotive industry workers and their eligible dependents. Prior to Joining the UAW RMBT, Dr. Cotton served as an investments, treasury, and financial control professional for the Ford Motor Company.