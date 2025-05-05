Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Newsroom

    PSERS' Communication Office welcomes reporters, the academic community, and others to contact our office for assistance. Media inquiries, interview requests, and guest speaking invitations may also be submitted via our office.

     

    MEDIA CONTACT: Qin Chen, 717.720.4741, qchen@pa.gov

    PSERS Media Contact Details

    Qin Chen

    Acting Press Secretary 717.720.4741
    Public School Employees' Retirement System Media