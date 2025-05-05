- Notification Date
-
-
- Date Action Taken
-
-
- Action Taken
-
-
Until
Recurring Event
- Notification Date
-
-
- Date Action Taken
-
-
- Action Taken
-
-
Deadline:
Minimum Award:
Maximum Award:
Eligible applicants:
Authorization ID:
Permit number:
Permit type:
County:
Submitted on:
Show MoreShow Less
Additional Information
Certificate Action Details
- Other Names
-
-
- Date of Birth
-
-
- Last School of Employment
-
-
- Certificate Type
-
-
- Certification Area
-
-
- Grounds for Discipline
-
-
Add to Calendar
Date Submitted:
Sort & Filter
Sort
Filter
PSERS Media Contact Details
Qin ChenActing Press Secretary qchen@pa.gov 717.720.4741
Public School Employees' Retirement System Media