Employer Accounting

GASB 68
GASB 75
Maximum Earnings Table Link
403(b) Updates and Clarifications
PNC Cash Con
Contribution Rate Info
- Current Member Contribution Rates
- Employer Contribution Rates from 1960
- Current Employer Contribution Rates and Projections
Monthly Statement of Account Information
Changes started October 2022
Statements for both Member and Employer Transactions are provided in two versions, a Summary version to provide beginning and ending totals, and a Detailed version to provide a comprehensive listing of the open DB transactions within the month.
- Member Transaction statements will be available on the second or third business day of the month and will include a Past Due amount at the top of the statement.
- Employer Transaction statements will be made available about the 10th of the month to include all final reporting to the DC plan from the prior month and will include Currently Due & Past Due amounts at the top of the February, May, August, & November statements.