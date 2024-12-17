When you register for MSS, you select how you would like to receive documents from PSERS -- through Paperless Delivery or by mail. You may change your paperless delivery status at any time in your MSS account.

Going paperless gives you immediate access to your PSERS documents and eliminates the risk of losing or delaying receipt of important documents in the mail.

Ensure you receive important updates from PSERS by

Checking your Spam folder. Adding the following email addresses to your email contacts:

RA-PSERS_Alert@pa.gov



RA-PSV3_Email@pa.gov

RA-PSERSNews@pa.gov

Need help? Click on the links next to your email provider for instructions specific to your email provider: