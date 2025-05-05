Part I: Investment Policy Statement (IPS)
Part II: Asset Class Policies
Part III: Investment-Wide Policies
- Currency Hedging Policy
- Derivatives and Leverage Policy
- External Managers' Insurance Policy
- Liquidity Policy
- Placement Agent Policy
- Qualified Independent Representative (QIR) Policy
- Securities Lending Policy
Part IV: Proxy Voting Policies
PSERS hires a proxy voting agent to vote PSERS shares according to PSERS established proxy voting policies. Additional information on PSERS proxy voting policies and voting history is below.
Part V: Premium Assistance
Divestment Laws
PSERS works in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, the State Employees' Retirement System, and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System to comply with divestment legislation.
- Act 44 of 2010 prohibits PSERS and other pension funds and departments that invest public funds from holding or acquiring assets of "scrutinized companies" that have business operations in Iran or Sudan.
- Act 132 of 2022 prohibits PSERS and other pension funds and departments that invest public funds from holding or acquiring assets of "scrutinized companies" that are based in Russia or Belarus or that have been sanctioned by the U.S. government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- The reports prepared pursuant to Act 44's and Act 132's requirements are located on the Pennsylvania Treasury website at: https://www.patreasury.gov/divestment/