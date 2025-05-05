​Part I: Investment Policy Statement (IPS)

Part II: Asset Class Policies

Part III: Investment-Wide Policies

Part IV: Proxy Voting Policies

PSERS hires a proxy voting agent to vote PSERS shares according to PSERS established proxy voting policies. Additional information on PSERS proxy voting policies and voting history is below.

Part V: Premium Assistance

Premium Assistance Guideline



Divestment Laws



PSERS works in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, the State Employees' Retirement System, and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System to comply with divestment legislation.