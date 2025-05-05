Skip to agency navigation
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Investment Policies

    PSERS reviews the Investment Policy Statement (IPS) and Stand Alone Policies at a minimum on an annual basis. Updated copies of the IPS and Stand Alone Policies are posted throughout the year whenever a change is made to the documents.

    ​Part I: Investment Policy Statement (IPS)

    Part II: Asset Class Policies

    Part III: Investment-Wide Policies

    Part IV: Proxy Voting Policies

    PSERS hires a proxy voting agent to vote PSERS shares according to PSERS established proxy voting policies.  Additional information on PSERS proxy voting policies and voting history is below. 

    Part V: Premium Assistance

    Divestment Laws

    PSERS works in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, the State Employees' Retirement System, and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System to comply with divestment legislation.

    • Act 44 of 2010 prohibits PSERS and other pension funds and departments that invest public funds from holding or acquiring assets of "scrutinized companies" that have business operations in Iran or Sudan.
    • Act 132 of 2022 prohibits PSERS and other pension funds and departments that invest public funds from holding or acquiring assets of "scrutinized companies" that are based in Russia or Belarus or that have been sanctioned by the U.S. government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
    • The reports prepared pursuant to Act 44's and Act 132's requirements are located on the Pennsylvania Treasury website at:  https://www.patreasury.gov/divestment/ 