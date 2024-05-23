Meetings & Agendas

2024 PSERS Public Board and Committee Meeting Dates:
Select a month below to display meetings and agendas (will be when available) during that month.
Downloadable copy of meeting dates organized by committee.
January 5, 2024
January 19, 2024
March 13, 2024 (starts at 4:30 P.M.)
- Audit, Compliance, & Risk - Agenda
March 14, 2024 (starts at 4:30 P.M.)
- Investment Information/Deliberation - Amended Agenda | Agenda | Minutes
March 21, 2024 (starts at 9 A.M.)
March 22, 2024 (starts at 9 A.M.)
May 22, 2024 (starts at 4:30PM)
- Audit, Compliance, & Risk - Amended Agenda | Agenda | Minutes
May 23, 2024 (starts at 4:30PM)
- Investment Information/Deliberation - Agenda
May 30, 2024 (starts at 9:00AM)
August 5, 2024
- Health Care Committee Emergency Meeting - Agenda | Minutes
- Board Emergency Meeting - Agenda | Minutes
August 7, 2024 (starts at 4:30 P.M.)
- Audit, Compliance, & Risk - Agenda
August 8, 2024 (starts at 4:30 P.M.)
August 14, 2024
- 3:15P.M. Investment - Agenda
August 15, 2024*
- 9:00 A.M. Investment Committee Resumes
- 11:00 A.M. Benefits and Appeals - Agenda
- 1:00 P.M. Defined Contribution - Agenda
- 1:30 P.M. Health Care - Agenda
- 2:45 P.M. Governance and Administration - Agenda
August 16, 2024*
- 9:00 A.M. Board - Agenda
*Meetings will be held at PSBA (400 Bent Creek Blvd Ste 150, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050) on August 15 and 16.
August 28, 2024
- 4:30 P.M. Special Board Meeting - Agenda
October 7, 2024
- 4:00 P.M. Governance and Administration - Agenda
October 16, 2024
- 4:30 P.M. Audit, Compliance, & Risk - Agenda
October 17, 2024
- 4:30 P.M. Investment Information/Deliberation - Agenda
October 24-25, 2024
- Board
- Benefits & Appeals
- Defined Contribution
- Finance & Actuarial
- Governance & Administration
- Investment
December 4, 2024
- Audit, Compliance, & Risk
- Investment Information/Deliberation
December 19-20, 2024
- Board
- Benefits & Appeals
- Defined Contribution
- Finance & Actuarial
- Governance & Administration
- Health Care
- Investment