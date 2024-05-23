Skip to agency navigation
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    Meetings & Agendas

    Unless otherwise noted, all meetings will be held in the PSERS Boardroom at 5 North 5th Street in downtown Harrisburg.  All PSERS Board Meetings are open to the public. If you would like to attend and require an accommodation to participate, please contact​ Tivia Danner​ Board Liaison at 717.720.4802 in advance of the meeting.​​

    Live Stream (Audio/Video)
    Public Participation Policy

    2024 PSERS Public Board and Committee Meeting Dates:​

    Select a month below to display ​meetings and agendas (will be when available) during that month. 

    Downloadable copy of meeting dates organized by committee​.

    January 5, 2024
    January 19, 2024

     

    ​February 1, 2024

     

    ​​March 13, 2024 (starts at 4:30 P.M.)
    • ​Audit, Compliance, &​ Risk​ - Agenda ​​
    ​March 14, 2024 (starts at 4:30 P.M.)
    ​March 21​, 2024 (starts at 9 A.M.)
    March 22, 2024 (starts at 9 A.M.)

     

    May 22, 2024​ (starts at 4:30PM)

    ​May 23, 2024 (starts at 4:30PM)
    • ​​​​Investment Information/Deliberation - Agenda 
    May 30, 2024​ (starts at 9:00AM)

    May 31, 2024 (starts at 9:00AM)

    ​August 5, 2024
    ​August 7, 2024 (starts at 4:30 P.M.)
    • ​​​Audit, Co​mplian​​ce, & Risk​​​  - Agenda
    August 8, 2024 (starts at 4:30 P.M.)
    • ​​​​​Investment Information/Deliberation​​ - Agenda | Minutes
    ​August 14, 2024

    August 15, 2024*

    • 9:00 A.M. Investment Committee Resumes
    • 11:00 A.M. Benefits and Appeals  - Agenda
    • 1:00 P.M. Defined Contribution  - Agenda
    • 1:30 P.M. Health Care - Agenda
    • 2:45 P.M. Governance and Administration - Agenda
    August 16, 2024*

    *Meetings will be held at PSBA (400 Bent Creek Blvd Ste 150, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050) on August 15 and 16.

    August 28, 2024

    • 4:30 P.M. Special Board Meeting - Agenda 

    September 12, 2024

    • 4:30 P.M. ​Special Board Meeting - Agenda

    September 25, 2024

    • 4:30 P.M. Special Board Meeting - Agenda

    October 7, 2024
    • 4:00 P.M. Governance and Administration - Agenda

    ​October 16, 2024

    • 4:30 P.M. Audit, Compliance, & Risk - Agenda

    October 17, 2024

    • 4:30 P.M. ​​​​​​Investment Information/Deliberation​​​​ - Agenda
    October 24-25, 2024
    • Board
    • Benefits & Appeals
    • ​Defined Contribution
    • ​​Finance & Actuarial
    • Governance & Administration
    • Investment​​

     

    ​​​December 4, 2024
    • ​Audit, Complian​​ce, & R​isk​​​​​
    December 5, 2024
    • ​​Investment Information/Deliberation​​​​​
    ​December 19-20, 2024​
    • ​Board
    • Benefits & Appeals
    • ​Defined Contribution
    • Finance & Actuarial
    • ​​​Governance & Administration
    • Health Care
    • Investment​​​