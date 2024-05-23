Board Governance Manual

The Board of Trustees for the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (“PSERS”) is dedicated to ethically serving the members and stakeholders of the System and ensuring that the System and Fund are effectively managed. In doing so, the Board is committed to developing and maintaining a governance structure in accordance with the highest standards of professional responsibility and accountability. To effectuate that objective, the Board has adopted policies that act as a framework in guiding the actions of the Board as it strives to execute its mission to be a partner with our members to fulfill the promise of a secure retirement.​



The Board’s adopted policies, which are enclosed in this manual, exemplify good governance by establishing and outlining, among other things, the Board’s leadership and overall function in the administration of the system and management of the Fund, the Board’s duties as fiduciaries to PSERS’ members, the Board’s composition and requirements related to qualifications and training, the Board’s standard of conduct to be in accordance with the highest canons of honesty, integrity, respect, and fairness, and the Board’s responsibility for providing prompt, accurate, and complete communications to PSERS’ members, employees, stakeholders, and the general public of the Commonwealth.

Model Governance Manual Framework/Consolidated Bylaws



This transitional document is an unofficial consolidation of prevailing language from the Statement of Organization, Bylaws, and Other Procedures of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement Board ("Current Bylaws") and the newly adopted PSERS Model Governance Manual Framework (“Governance Framework”) as revised/adopted by Board Resolution 2022-25 (March 15, 2022). This document reflects the Bylaws that are currently in effect.

Quick Links to Committee Charters

Quick Links to Board Policies