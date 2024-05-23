Skip to agency navigation
    PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (PSERS)

    ​Board of Trustees Biographies

    Committee List and Meeting Dates

    Secretary 
    Dr. Khalid N. Mumin
    Biography

    Designee
    Patrick Lord

    ​Treasurer
    Stacy Garrity
    Biography

    ​Designees
    Christopher Craig
    Lloyd Ebright

    Secretary
    Wendy Spicher
    Biography

    ​Designees
    Veronica Hoof
    Eric Pistilli

    Senator
    Greg Rothman
    Biography

    ​Designees
    Benjamin Slate
    Morgan Wagner

    Senator
    Katie J. Muth
    Biography

    ​Designee
    Jeffrey Cavanaugh

    Representative
    Matt Bradford
    Biography

    ​Designees
    Anne Baloga
    Jordan Laslett
    Matt McCarry

    Representative
    Torren Ecker
    Biography

    ​Designees
    Michael Heckmann
    Jill Vecchio

    ​Nathan G. Mains
    Biography

    ​Designees
    Carmen Bloom
    Kevin Busher

    Richard Vague
    Biography

    Dr. Pamela Brown
    Biography
    (Term Expires: 12/31/2026)

    Jason M. Davis
    Biography
    (Term Expires: 12/31/2025)

    Brian A. Reiser
    Biography
    (Term Expires: 12/31/2024)

    Susan C. Lemmo
    Biography
    (Term Expires: 12/31/2025)

    ​Ann Monaghan
    Biography
    (Term Expires: 12/31/2024)

    ​Eric DiTullio
    Biography
    (Term Expires: 12/31/2026)

    *The ex-officio members consisting of Secretary of Education, Treasurer of the Commonwealth, Secretary of Banking and Securities, and Chief Executive Officer of PSBA, shall serve on the board for the duration they hold the position.

    **The legislative members consisting of two House and two Senate members, shall serve on the board for the duration of their legislative terms and shall continue to serve until 30 days after the convening of the next regular session of the General Assembly after the expiration of their respective legislative terms or until a successor is appointed for the new term, whichever occurs first.

    ***The Governor-appointed member shall serve on the board for the duration of his appointment and until a successor is duly appointed and qualified.

    ****The elected members, consisting of three active certified, one active non-certified, one member of the annuitant group, and one member to be elected by the members of the Pennsylvania public school boards, shall serve on the board for the duration of the elected term through December 31 of the third year, and until his/her successor is appointed.  In the event an elective member serving on the Board no longer is a member of the constituent group from which he or she was elected, then said seat shall be deemed vacant except that nonqualified elective member shall continue to serve on the Board until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.  