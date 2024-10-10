Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Heritage Months

    Each year, the PHRC celebrates AAPI Heritage Month, Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Pride Month, Women's History Month and more with virtual or in-person events.

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    September 15-October 15 2024

    October 10, 2024

    Navigating Mental Health in Immigrant Communities

    a PHRC Hispanic Heritage Month discussion featuring Dr. Jaime Inclan and Dr. Carmen Cruz discussing the legal, social, and psychological barriers facing immigrant communities.

    September 30, 2024

    Perspectives, a closer look at the psyche of Latino Migrants/ Immigrants & Discrimination

    Featuring Tamara Shehadeh-Cope, PHRC Hearing Examiner, Nancy Millán, Civic/Community Leader, and Merari E Fernández Castro, PhD., Licensed Clinical Social Worker & Psychotherapist.

    Women’s History Month

    Women's History Month

    March 2024

    March 27, 2024

    How to Harness your Power and Demand your Rights

    Featuring Kia Ghee, Esq., Executive Director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations

    March 20, 2024

    Historical Roles of Women in Color in Movements and Community

    Featuring Diane Clements-Boyd, Executive Director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission.

