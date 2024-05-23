Education and Outreach

The PHRC provides free training and outreach with the purpose of educating the public about discrimination as mandated by settlements and by requests.
The PHRC is empowered to educate the public to:
- Prevent discrimination.
- Foster equal opportunity.
- Address incidents of bias that may lead to tension between racial, ethnic, and other groups.
- Learn more about PHRC events and trainings.
- Learn more about the Advisory Councils and Social Justice Ambassadors.
PHRC offers a variety of free publications and reports, which include: