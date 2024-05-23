Licensure Processing Guides and Timelines

How To Speed Up Your License Process

We want the process of issuing your license to be as smooth and quick as possible. Each license type has different requirements, so please visit your individual occupation’s page to learn specific tips for speeding up the process for your license.

To begin the application process, go to the Pennsylvania Licensing System. Sign in if you are renewing a license or register a new account if this is your first time applying.

After signing in, select what license you are applying for. We will ask a list of questions before you begin the application to confirm you are applying for the correct license.

The application will appear. Fill out all required fields and complete the checklist of required uploads. Make sure you save your entries as you proceed.



After completing the application, review all information to ensure it is accurate. Pay the required fee and your application is submitted. You can add other applications for additional licenses. Repeat the application process for each license.

You can download a copy of your application for your records. Keep an eye on your email or log into the PALS site for real-time updates. It is important to check regularly because the licensing board might request more information.