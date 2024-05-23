The .gov means its official.

Information for Individuals With Criminal Convictions Who Are Considering an Occupation or Profession That Requires Licensure, and an Overview of the License Application Process

Effective: Dec. 27, 2020

Revisions Effective: Oct 19, 2024

Introduction

The Pennsylvania Department of State’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA) is responsible for licensing and regulating a wide variety of occupations and professions, ranging from accountants and auctioneers, to vehicle salespeople and veterinarians, and dozens more in between such as barbers, cosmetologists, doctors, engineers, funeral directors and geologists − just to name a few.

To become licensed, an individual must meet certain standards and requirements established by BPOA’s 29 boards and commissions. While those requirements vary from one board to the next depending on the particular occupation or profession, they all have a common goal: to protect, preserve and improve the health and safety of Pennsylvania’s citizens.

Safeguarding public health and safety requires a variety of factors to be considered and weighed when deciding whether or not to issue someone a license. For example, convictions for certain criminal activity − by the very nature of the underlying crimes − can raise serious public safety concerns and therefore must be considered.

Until recently, whether or not an individual possessed “good moral character,” or had been convicted of a “crime of moral turpitude,” or otherwise engaged in “unethical or dishonest practice or conduct,” could also be considered.

This Best Practices Guide is intended to provide an explanation of certain changes to the laws governing the use of criminal convictions in professional and occupational licensing determinations as a result of the passage of Act 53 of 2020. While this Guide is designed for applicants (individuals who are considering or seeking licensure), the statute itself - Act 53 of 2020 - also applies to licensees and certificate holders who may be subject to discipline for criminal offenses.

Act 53 of 2020

On July 1, 2020, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Act 53 of 2020, which made sweeping changes to the occupational licensing rules that govern the use of criminal history information in determining whether to grant, deny, suspend, or revoke a professional license.

With regard to the consideration of criminal convictions, Act 53:

Prohibits BPOA’s licensing boards and commissions from denying licensure based on considerations of “good moral character,” “crimes of moral turpitude,” or “ethical or honest practice.”

Requires each board and commission to develop and publish a schedule of criminal offenses that may constitute grounds to deny, suspend or revoke a license. The list must also identify which crimes are likely to pose a barrier to licensure because they are considered to be offenses “directly related” to the occupation/profession.

Provides for an “individualized assessment” of each license applicant using objective, detailed criteria that includes rehabilitation and public safety.

Provides a process for individuals who have criminal convictions to request a “preliminary determination” as to whether a particular conviction will be a bar to licensure. This new tool will enable people with criminal convictions to find out if their convictions would prevent them from getting a license − before enrolling in a training or educational program, before investing significant time and resources, and before formally applying for licensure.

Preliminary Determinations (Section 3115 of Act 53)

If you have a criminal conviction in your past and are concerned about whether it could prevent you from getting a license, certificate, registration or permit for a particular occupation or profession, your first step should be to review this Best Practices Guide closely, including the Appendices.

closely, including the Appendices. If, after reviewing this Guide , you are still unsure whether your conviction is likely to prevent you from getting a license, you may submit an application to the appropriate board or commission requesting what is known as a preliminary determination .

, you are still unsure whether your conviction is likely to prevent you from getting a license, you may submit an application to the appropriate board or commission requesting what is known as a . The preliminary determination will inform you whether your specific conviction falls within the set of crimes that the board has determined to be “directly related” to the occupation or profession you are considering.

A “directly related” crime is significant. It means that in the board’s view, the nature of the criminal conduct has a direct bearing on a person’s fitness or ability to perform the tasks, duties or responsibilities necessarily related to a particular profession or occupation.



PLEASE NOTE: THIS DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN YOU WILL BE DENIED A LICENSE.

For the most part, with a few notable exceptions, the fact that your criminal conviction has been identified as being “directly related” to the profession does not mean that you will automatically be denied a license.

The board could still grant a license notwithstanding the conviction. For example, the board may have the option to grant a license on probation, or may place certain restrictions on the license.

If you subsequently do decide to formally apply for a license, you would have the opportunity to present any evidence in your favor as part of the application process.



Download and print: Instructions that explain how to request a preliminary determination. There is a $45 fee for each request (this fee may be waivable where in forma pauperis status is established).

status is established). The board/commission is required to issue a preliminary determination within 45 days of your request.

Asking for a preliminary determination is an optional step. There is no requirement that you request one.

step. There is no requirement that you request one. If you ultimately decide to formally apply for a license, you should review the next section of this Best Practices Guide , which explains “Consideration of Criminal Convictions.”

, which explains “Consideration of Criminal Convictions.” The Assessment Factors discussed below are particularly important: they outline the criteria the board will use to consider your conviction in making the overall determination whether or not to grant you a license. You should be prepared to provide the board with as much information as possible.

Consideration of Criminal Convictions (Section 3113 of Act 53)

After December 27, 2020, in determining whether or not an individual’s criminal conviction constitutes grounds for denying that person a license, the boards and commissions may only use the criteria, processes and procedures set forth in Act 53.

In evaluating what impact a past criminal conviction may have on an individual’s fitness for licensure, boards will generally conduct a two-stage analysis .

Two-Stage Evaluation Process:

FIRST: CONSULT THE LISTS OF OFFENSES.

The board will determine whether your criminal conviction is “directly related” to the profession or occupation for which you are seeking a license. This is done simply by reviewing the schedules of offenses provided at Appendices A-D for the type of license you are seeking.

If the offense is listed on the schedules, it is presumed that granting you a license would pose a substantial risk to the health and safety of others (patients, clients, the general public, etc.) or create a substantial risk of further criminal conduct/convictions.

At that point, the burden is then on you to refute that presumption, by presenting evidence of rehabilitation using the Assessment Factors (see below).

If your conviction is NOT listed on the schedules, then the board skips to the second stage of the evaluation process.

SECOND: CONDUCT AN INDIVIDUALIZED ASSESSMENT.

An “individualized assessment” involves a review of your conviction using the following factors to determine whether licensure is appropriate. The burden is on the board to establish that granting you a license would pose substantial health/safety risks or further convictions.

The Assessment Factors

The facts and circumstances surrounding your conviction. The number of convictions you have. Whether the criminal conduct for which you were convicted involved an act or threat of harm against you. The increase in your age or maturity since your conviction. Your criminal history, or lack of criminal history, after the date of the conviction. Whether you have successfully completed any training or education activities, such as those offered through programs within an SCI or county correctional facility. References from employers or others, including probation/parole officers, etc. Whether you can show evidence of progress in personal rehabilitation since your conviction. Whether you meet all of the other licensing qualifications for the type of license you are seeking. Any other factor which the board deems relevant, and any additional information that you may wish to provide, or that the board may request.

There are three notable exceptions to the two-stage evaluation process.

Exception 1: Sexual Offenses:

If you have been convicted of any of the “sexual offenses” provided at Appendix A, you are prohibited from practicing or being licensed as a health care practitioner (this term is defined in Act 53; it includes, for example, doctors, nurses and a number of other professions and occupations).

Exception 2: Crimes of Violence:

A conviction for one of the “crimes of violence” provided at Appendix B is not necessarily a bar to obtaining a license, if you can show that:

(for those who were incarcerated) at least three years have passed since your release and you have remained conviction-free during that three-year period, or

(for those who served or are serving a sentence other than incarceration) at least three years have elapsed since your sentence was imposed, and you have remained conviction-free during that three-year period.

You will also need to demonstrate significant rehabilitation since your conviction for a crime of violence.

Finally, the board must reach a determination that granting you a license does not pose a substantial risk to others’ health and safety. The board will utilize the Assessment Factors, above, to make that determination.

The board also takes into consideration the extent to which granting a license might increase the risk of additional convictions because the nature of the occupation might present opportunities for criminal activity.

Exception 3: Drug Trafficking Offenses:

Some boards have restrictions on granting licenses to individuals who have been convicted of one of the “drug trafficking offenses” provided at Appendix C. If you have been convicted of a drug trafficking offense, these boards may only grant you a license if:

Ten (10) years have elapsed since the date of the conviction.

You can demonstrate to the board that you have made significant progress in personal rehabilitation since your conviction for a drug trafficking crime.

The board makes a determination, using the Assessment Factors, that granting you a license does not pose a substantial risk to others’ health and safety. The board also takes into consideration the extent to which granting a license might increase the risk of additional convictions because the nature of the occupation might present opportunities for criminal activity.

You satisfy all of the other requirements and qualifications for the type of license you wish to obtain.

Restricted Licenses

Restricted Licenses for Barbers and Cosmetologists (Section 3112 of Act 53)

Some barbers and cosmetologists get their training through barber and cosmetology schools that are located within an SCI or county correctional facility. Therefore, it is not uncommon for individuals who wish to become licensed barbers or cosmetologists to have convictions on their record.

For those reasons, Act 53 includes an additional pathway for barbers and cosmetologists who might otherwise be ineligible for licensure because of their criminal history: it’s called a “restricted license.”

To qualify for a restricted barber or cosmetologist license , you would need to demonstrate that: (if you were incarcerated) you maintained a record of good behavior, and successfully completed any rehabilitative programming that may have been offered. (if you were enrolled in a barber or cosmetology program while incarcerated) you successfully completed the education or training requirements of the program. you have not violated the terms of your probation or parole. you are committed to living a law-abiding life, which can be accomplished by providing a letter of recommendation, for example, from your probation or parole officer or an appropriate correctional official.

, you would need to demonstrate that: The board determines how long each restricted license is good for (between 1 and 2 years), and can place certain conditions on the restricted license. You may be limited to performing only certain tasks and not others. (Example: Restricted Licensee may cut hair, and trim moustaches and beards, but may not provide facial shaves.) You may be required to work at a specific location. (Example: Restricted licensee may provide services only at Sally’s Salon, 123 Anywhere Street, Yourtown, PA.) You may be allowed to perform services only when being directly supervised by a licensed barber or cosmetologist.

If you fail to comply with any of the conditions placed on your restricted license, or are subsequently convicted of another misdemeanor or felony offense, your restricted license will be automatically revoked.

When your restricted license expires, you may be eligible for a full license if, within 30 days, you: arrange for your supervisor or shop/salon owner to provide a letter to the board indicating that you have complied with all conditions of your restricted license; and you meet all of the other qualifications for full licensure.

With a full license, you can provide barbering or cosmetology services without restrictions.

Restricted Licenses for Other, Future Professions (Section 3112.1 of Act 53)

If, in the future, a county correctional facility or SCI decides to implement additional training programs − beyond barbering or cosmetology − for a profession or occupation that would require licensure, the relevant board or commission may offer an alternative pathway to licensure via a restricted license.

In that case, the applicable board could choose to issue a restricted license to an applicant with a past criminal conviction as an alternative to denying a license in the same manner as the restricted licenses for barber and cosmetology.

Juvenile Adjudications (Section 3114 of Act 53)

A board or commission may not consider a person’s juvenile adjudications.

consider a person’s juvenile adjudications. If you are applying for a license or seeking a preliminary determination, you do not need to disclose any juvenile adjudications.

Even if you did disclose juvenile adjudications (for example, by mistake, inadvertently, etc.), the boards and commissions would be prohibited from considering those adjudications.

APPENDICES

SCHEDULES OF CRIMINAL OFFENSES/CONVICTIONS THAT MAY BE GROUNDS FOR GRANTING, DENYING, SUSPENDING OR REVOKING A LICENSE, CERTIFICATE, REGISTRATION OR PERMIT

APPENDIX A

Sexual Offenses

Crimes that appear in APPENDIX A are sexual offenses. Under section 3113(d) of Act 53, a licensing board/commission may not grant a license, certificate, registration or otherwise permit an individual to practice as a “health care practitioner” if the individual has been convicted of one of the sexual offenses listed below. These offenses apply to the occupations/professions regulated by the following boards:



State Board of Chiropractic

State Board of Medicine

State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure

State Board of Osteopathic Medicine

State Board of Podiatry

State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors

State Board of Dentistry

State Board of Nursing

State Board of Optometry

State Board of Pharmacy

State Board of Physical Therapy

State Board of Psychology

State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology



LIST OF SEXUAL OFFENSES:



Luring a Child into a Motor Vehicle

Any of the Following Offenses if the Offense involved Sexual Servitude:

Trafficking in Individuals

Involuntary Servitude

Patronizing a Victim of Sexual Servitude

Rape

Statutory Sexual Assault

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Sexual Assault

Institutional Sexual Assault

Sexual Assault by a Sports Official, Volunteer or Employee of Nonprofit Association

Aggravated Indecent Assault

Indecent Assault

Indecent Exposure

Sexual Intercourse with an Animal

Conduct Relating to Sex Offenders Failing to Comply with Requirements of Probation or Parole

Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image

Female Mutilation

Sexual Extortion

Incest

Endangering Welfare of Children – if the offense involved sexual contact with the victim

Open Lewdness – if the offense involved a minor under 18 years of age

Promoting Prostitution

Promoting Prostitution of a Minor

Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances – if the offense involved a minor under 18 years of age

Corruption of Minors – if the offense involved sexual contact with the victim or aiding and abetting any minor to commit a sexual offense

Sexual Abuse of Children

Unlawful Contact with a Minor

Sexual Exploitation of Children

Invasion of Privacy

Criminal attempt, criminal solicitation or criminal conspiracy to commit any of the sexual offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

APPENDIX B

Crimes of Violence

APPENDIX B contains crimes that have been designated as “crimes of violence.” The list of crimes below apply to all BPOA licensing boards/commissions. Under section 3113(e) of Act 53, a board/commission may grant a license to an individual with conviction for a crime of violence if the following criteria apply:

If the individual was incarcerated, at least 3 years have elapsed since release from incarceration. If the individual served or is serving a sentence other than incarceration, at least 3 years have elapsed since imposition of sentence. The individual has remained conviction-free during the applicable 3-year period. The individual demonstrates significant rehabilitation since the criminal conviction. The licensing board/commission determines, using the factors in section 3113(c), that licensure of the individual does not pose a substantial risk to the health and safety of the individual’s patients or clients or the public or a substantial risk of further criminal convictions.

LIST OF CRIMES OF VIOLENCE:



Murder

Voluntary Manslaughter

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death

Manslaughter of a Law Enforcement Officer

Murder of an Unborn Child

Aggravated Assault of an Unborn Child

Aggravated Assault

Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer

Use of Weapons of Mass Destruction

Terrorism

Kidnapping

Trafficking in Individuals

Rape

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Sexual Assault

Institutional Sexual Assault

Sexual Assault by a Sports Official, Volunteer or Employee of Nonprofit Association

Aggravated Indecent Assault

Arson Endangering Persons or Aggravated Arson

Ecoterrorism

Burglary

Robbery

Robbery of a Motor Vehicle

Incest

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

APPENDIX C

Drug Trafficking Offenses

APPENDIX C contains a list of “drug trafficking offenses” under section 3113(i) of Act 53. Some boards are limited in their ability to license individuals who have been convicted of the drug trafficking offenses that meet the criteria set forth in Act 53 unless:

At least 10 years have elapsed from the date of the conviction. The individual demonstrates that he/she has made significant progress in personal rehabilitation since the conviction. The board determines that licensure of the individual would not be expected to create a substantial risk of harm to the health and safety of the individual’s patients or clients or the public or a substantial risk of further criminal convictions. The applicant otherwise satisfies the qualifications for the license, certificate, registration or permit sought.

This list applies to the following boards/commissions:



State Board of Chiropractic

State Board of Dentistry

State Board of Medicine

State Board of Optometry

State Board of Veterinary Medicine

State Board of Psychology

State Board of Social Workers, Marriage & Family Therapists and Professional Counselors

State Board of Crane Operators

State Board of Massage Therapy

State Board of Nursing

State Board of Pharmacy

State Board of Osteopathic Medicine

State Board of Physical Therapy

DRUG TRAFFICKING OFFENSES:

A violation of section 13(a) (14), (30) or (37) of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (63 P.S. § 780-113(a) (14), (30) and (37)) (relating to prohibited acts; penalties), as follows, provided the relevant drug meets the quantity or weight restrictions in Act 53:



(14) The administration, dispensing, delivery, gift or prescription of any controlled substance by any practitioner or professional assistant under the practitioner's direction and supervision unless done (i) in good faith in the course of his professional practice; (ii) within the scope of the patient relationship; (iii) in accordance with treatment principles accepted by a responsible segment of the medical profession.

(30) Except as authorized by this act, the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a controlled substance by a person not registered under this act, or a practitioner not registered or licensed by the appropriate State board, or knowingly creating, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver, a counterfeit controlled substance.

(37) The possession by any person, other than a registrant, of more than thirty doses labeled as a dispensed prescription or more than three trade packages of any anabolic steroids listed in section 4(3)(vii).



APPENDIX D

Schedules of Additional “Directly-Related” Crimes for Each of BPOA’s 29 Boards and Commissions

APPENDIX D contains a schedule of criminal convictions for each of the 29 professional and occupational boards and commissions.



Included in these schedules are those crimes that have been determined to be “directly related” to the professions and occupations regulated by that board/commission.



If a crime has been identified as “directly related,” that means that the board/commission has found that the nature of the criminal conduct has a direct bearing on the fitness or ability of the individual to perform one or more of the duties or responsibilities necessarily related to the profession or occupation for which the individual seeks licensure.



If a crime is listed as “directly related” to a particular profession or occupation, that does not mean an individual with a conviction for that crime would automatically be denied a license. Instead, it means that the individual must demonstrate, using the Assessment Factors, that granting a license to the individual would not pose a substantial risk to the health and safety of the individual’s patients or clients or the public or a substantial risk of further criminal convictions.

STATE BOARD OF ACCOUNTANCY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license or certificate issued by the State Board of Accountancy:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the accountancy professions regulated by the board:

State crimes: Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds Received Tampering with Records or Identification Bad Checks (felony only) Access Device Fraud (felony only) Commercial Bribery and Breach of Duty to Act Disinterestedly Defrauding Secured Creditors Fraud in Insolvency Misapplication of Entrusted Property and Property of Government or Financial Institutions Perjury False Swearing Unsworn Falsification to Authorities Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Disclosure of Confidential Tax Information

Federal Tax and SEC Crimes: Attempt to Evade or Defeat Tax Willful Failure to Collect or Pay Over Tax Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax Fraudulent Statement or Failure to Make Statement to Employees Fraudulent Withholding Exemption Certificate or Failure to Supply Information Fraud and False Statements Fraudulent Returns, Statements or Other Documents Attempts to Interfere with Administration of Internal Revenue Laws Unauthorized Disclosure of Information Offenses with Respect to Collected Taxes Disclosure or Use of Information by Preparers of Returns Employment of Manipulative and Deceptive Devices (SEC)

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE ARCHITECTS LICENSURE BOARD

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Architects Licensure Board:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of architecture: Forgery Fraudulent Destruction, Removal or Concealment of Recordable Instruments Tampering with Records or Identification, when graded as a misdemeanor Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Home Improvement Fraud

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF AUCTIONEER EXAMINERS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Auctioneer Examiners:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of auctioneering or as a trading assistant: Theft of Property Lost, Mislaid or Delivered by Mistake Receipt of Stolen Property Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds Received Simulating Objects of Antiquity, Rarity, etc. Tampering with Records or Identification Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices Commercial Bribery and Breach of Duty to Act Disinterestedly Rigging Publicly Exhibited Contest Receiving Deposits in a Failing Financial Institution Misapplication of Entrusted Property and Property of Government or Financial Institutions Securing Execution of Documents by Deception Trademark Counterfeiting Tampering with Public Records or Information Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Unlicensed practice

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF BARBER EXAMINERS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Barber Examiners:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of barbering: Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF CERTIFIED REAL ESTATE APPRAISERS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of appraisal and assessment: Forgery Fraudulent Destruction, Removal or Concealment of Recordable Instruments Tampering with Records or Identification (misdemeanor only) Committing Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices Commercial Bribery and Breach of Duty to Act Disinterestedly Defrauding Secured Creditors Securing Execution of Documents by Deception Falsely Impersonating Persons Privately Employed Insurance Fraud Perjury False Swearing Unsworn Falsification to Authorities Tampering with Public Records or Information Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Unlicensed Mortgage Loan Business

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF CHIROPRACTIC

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Chiropractic:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of chiropractic: Neglect of a Care Dependent Person Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Medicaid Services Fraud Unlicensed Practice of Chiropractic Criminal Penalties for Violations of the Chiropractic Practice Act False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF COSMETOLOGY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Cosmetology:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of cosmetology and its components: Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF CRANE OPERATORS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Crane Operators:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C..

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

STATE BOARD OF DENTISTRY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Dentistry:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of dentistry, dental hygiene or expanded function dental assisting: Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Medicaid Services Fraud Unlawful Acts Under Section 10 of the Dental Law Criminal Offenses under Section 8 of the Pharmacy Act 35 P.S. § 780-113(a)(2), (5), (6), (12), (13), (14), (17), (21), (25), (26), (27), (28), (30), (33), (35), (36), and (37) – relating to certain violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE REGISTRATION BOARD FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS AND GEOLOGISTS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the professions regulated by the Board (engineering, land surveying, geology): Forgery Fraudulent Destruction, Removal or Concealment of Recordable Instruments Tampering with Records or Identification (misdemeanor only) Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Home Improvement Fraud

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Funeral Directors:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of funeral directing: Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds Received Tampering with Records or Identification (misdemeanor only) Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices Misapplication of Entrusted Property and Property of Government or Financial Institutions Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence Tampering with Public Records or Information Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Abuse of a Corpse Furnishing Free Insurance as Inducement for Purchases

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Landscape Architects:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of landscape architecture: Forgery Tampering with Records or Identification (misdemeanor only) Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF MASSAGE THERAPY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Massage Therapists:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking crimes set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of massage therapy: Neglect of Care-dependent Person Abuse of Care-dependent Person Rape Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Sexual Assault Aggravated Indecent Assault Indecent Assault Promoting Prostitution Promoting Prostitution of a Minor Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF MEDICINE

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Medicine:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of those professions regulated by the State Board of Medicine: Neglect of Care Dependent Person Abuse of Care Dependent Person Infanticide Fetal Experimentation Dealing in Infant Children Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Intimidation, Retaliation, or Obstruction in Child Abuse Case Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Willful Failure to Cooperate in Investigation of Suspected Child Abuse 35 P.S. § 780-113(a)(2), (5), (6), (12), (13), (14), (17), (21), (25), (26), (27), (28), (30), (35), (36), and (37) – relating to certain violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act Medicaid Services Fraud False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud Unauthorized practice of medicine and surgery and other criminal offenses under the Medical Practice Act of 1985 Unlicensed Practice and Other Criminal Offenses under the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act Criminal offenses under Section 8 of the Pharmacy Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF NURSING

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Nursing:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of nursing and dietetics-nutrition: Causing or Aiding Suicide Voluntary Manslaughter of Unborn Child Neglect of Care-Dependent Person Abuse of Care-Dependent Person Infanticide Fetal Experimentation Dealing in Infant Children False Reports of Child Abuse Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Intimidation, Retaliation, or Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases Failure to Report Injuries by Firearm or Criminal Act Obstructing Emergency Services Abuse of Corpse Operation of a Methamphetamine Laboratory Furnishing Drug-Free Urine False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse 35 P.S. § 780-113(a)(2), (5), (6), (12), (13), (14), (17), (21), (25), (26), (27), (28), (30), (35), (36), and (37) – relating to certain violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act Criminal Diversion of Medical Marijuana Adulteration of Medical Marijuana Medicaid Services Fraud Misdemeanor Violations of the Professional Nursing Law Misdemeanor Violations of the Practical Nurse Law Procuring a Drug by Fraud in Violation of the Pharmacy Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF EXAMINERS OF NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATORS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of nursing home administration: Causing or Aiding Suicide Neglect of Care-dependent Person Abuse of Care-dependent Person Tampering with Public Records or Identification Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Failure to Report Injuries by Firearm or Criminal Act Obstructing Emergency Services Abuse of Corpse Furnishing of Drug-free Urine Medicaid Services Fraud False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud Procuring a Drug by Fraud in Violation of the Pharmacy Act Criminal Penalties for Unlicensed Practice and Other Violations of the Nursing Home Administrators Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY EDUCATION AND LICENSURE

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of occupational therapy: Neglect of a Care Dependent Person Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Medicaid Services Fraud Unlicensed Practice and Other Misdemeanor Violations of the Occupational Therapy Practice Act Workers Compensation Insurance Fraud/Offenses False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF OPTOMETRY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Optometry:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of optometry: Neglect of Care Dependent Person Abuse of Care Dependent Person Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Procuring a Drug by Fraud in Violation of the Pharmacy Act 35 P.S. § 780-113(a)(2), (5), (6), (12), (13), (14), (17), (21), (25), (26), (27), (28), (30), (35), (36), and (37) – relating to certain violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of those professions regulated by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine: Neglect of Care-Dependent Person Abuse of Care-Dependent Person Infanticide Fetal experimentation Dealing in infant children Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Intimidation, Retaliation, or Obstruction in Child Abuse Case Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Willful Failure to Cooperate in Investigation of Child Abuse 35 P.S. § 780-113(a)(2), (5), (6), (12), (13), (14), (17), (21), (25), (26), (27), (28), (30), (35), (36), and (37) – relating to certain violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act Medicaid Services Fraud False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud Unlicensed Practice and Other Criminal Offenses under the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act Criminal Offenses under Section 8 of the Pharmacy Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF PHARMACY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Pharmacy:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of pharmacy: Illegal Dumping of Methamphetamine Waste Organized Retail Theft Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse 35 P.S. § 780-113(a)(2), (5), (6), (12), (13), (14), (17), (21), (25), (26), (27), (28), (30), (35), (36), and (37) – relating to certain violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act Criminal Diversion of Medical Marijuana Adulteration of Medical Marijuana Medicaid Services Fraud False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud Criminal Offenses under Section 8 of the Pharmacy Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Physical Therapy:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of physical therapy: Neglect of Care-dependent Person Abuse of Care-dependent Person Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Medicaid Services Fraud Health Care Fraud False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Unlicensed Practice and Other Criminal Offenses under the Physical Therapy Practice Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF PODIATRY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Podiatry:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of podiatry: Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse 35 P.S. § 780-113(a)(2), (5), (6), (12), (13), (14), (17), (21), (25), (26), (27), (28), (30), (35), (36), and (37) – relating to certain violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act Criminal Offenses under the Podiatry Practice Act Criminal Offenses under Section 8 of the Pharmacy Act Medicaid Services Fraud False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF PSYCHOLOGY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Psychology:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of psychology: Causing or Aiding Suicide False Reports of Child Abuse Intimidation, Retaliation, or Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Medicaid Services Fraud False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud Unlicensed Practice and Other Unlawful Acts under the Professional Psychologists Practice Act

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Real Estate Commission:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of real estate: Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds Received Theft of Leased Property Forgery Fraudulent Destruction, Removal or Concealment of Recordable Instruments Tampering with Records or Identification (misdemeanor only) Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices Commercial Bribery and Criminal Breach of Duty to Act Disinterestedly Defrauding Secured Creditors Fraud in Insolvency Securing Execution of Documents by Deception Tampering with Public Records or Information Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Furnishing Free Insurance as Inducement for Purchases of Real or Personal Property Unlicensed Mortgage Loan Business

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF SOCIAL WORKERS, MARRIAGE AND FAMILY THERAPISTS AND PROFESSIONAL COUNSELORS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of social work, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy and professional counseling: Causing or Aiding Suicide Neglect of Care Dependent Person Abuse of Care Dependent Person Concealing Death of a Child Intimidation, Retaliation, or Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Willful Failure to Cooperate in Investigation of Child Abuse Medicaid Services Fraud

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF EXAMINERS IN SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY AND AUDIOLOGY

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology:

Each of the sexual offenses set forth in Appendix A.

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of speech-language pathology and audiology: Neglect of a Care Dependent Person Impersonating a Notary Public or holder of a Professional or Occupational License Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse Medicaid Services Fraud Misdemeanor Violations of the Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Licensure Act Insurance Fraud under the Workers' Compensation Act False Statements Relating to Health Care Matters Health Care Fraud

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF VEHICLE MANUFACTURERS, DEALERS AND SALESPERSONS

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of the vehicle sales profession: Forgery Tampering with Records or Identification, when graded as a misdemeanor Committing Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices Securing Execution of Documents by Deception Washing Vehicle Titles Impersonating a Notary Public or Holder of a Professional or Occupational License Altered, Forged or Counterfeit Document and Plates Prohibited Activity Related to Odometers

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

STATE BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the State Board of Veterinary Medicine:

Each of the crimes of violence set forth in Appendix B.

Each of the drug trafficking offenses set forth in Appendix C.

The following additional crimes that have been deemed to be directly related to the practice of veterinary medicine: Sexual Intercourse with Animal Neglect of Animal Cruelty to Animal Aggravated Cruelty to Animal Attack of service, Guide or Support Dog Tethering of Unattended Dog Selling or Using Disabled Horse Transporting Animals in Cruel Manner Transporting Equine Animals in Cruel Manner Hours of Labor of Animals Cruelty to Cow to enhance Appearance of Udder Animal Mutilation and related offenses Animal Fighting Possession of Animal Fighting Paraphernalia Killing Homing Pigeons Skinning of and Selling or Buying Pelts of Dogs and Cats Live Animals as Prizes Prohibited Police Animals Assault with a Biological Agent on Animal, Fowl, or Honeybees

Criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above.

An equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in effect at the time of the commission of that offense.

An equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.

NAVIGATION COMMISSION FOR THE DELAWARE RIVER AND ITS NAVIGABLE TRIBUTARIES

The following schedule of offenses may constitute grounds to refuse to issue, suspend or revoke a license, certificate, registration or permit issued by the Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and its Navigable Tributaries: