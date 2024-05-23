Pennsylvania holds special elections when someone in office can no longer serve. This may happen when someone resigns, dies, or gets removed from office. Voters must select someone to replace that person.

Special elections may be held:

during a general election

during a primary election

on a different day designated by the elections office

The county or counties running the special election must advertise the date and locations for the special election, as well as the candidates running for office.



Everyone who lives in the district the candidates will represent can vote in the special election.



On the day of a special election, results will be posted to our election returns site beginning shortly after the polls close.

Upcoming Special Elections

None at this time.

Previous Special Elections

If you are looking for information on previous special elections, please email ra-elections@pa.gov or call 1-877-868-3772, option 3.