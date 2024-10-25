Skip to agency navigation
    Secretary of the Commonwealth Expresses Confidence in Election Preparations After Visiting All 67 County Elections Offices in Pennsylvania

    Secretary Schmidt traveled to every county elections office in the Commonwealth ahead of Election Day; Schmidt began his visits to counties in August 2023.

    October 25, 2024

    Philadelphia, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt completed visits to all 67 county elections offices in Pennsylvania, concluding his final county visit in Philadelphia – where he oversaw elections for 10 years as a city commissioner and member of the bipartisan board of elections. 

    Schmidt joined Philadelphia City Commissioners Chairman Omar Sabir, Vice Chair Lisa Deeley, and Commissioner Seth Bluestein for a tour of the Philadelphia Election Warehouse to highlight preparations for the mail ballot-counting process

    “The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting our county partners,” Schmidt said. “These visits were a sign of that commitment and an opportunity to learn how the Department of State can best assist them in their important work. From Wayne to Allegheny, every county faces unique challenges. One of the reasons I have such confidence in the security and accuracy of Pennsylvania’s elections is I have seen firsthand the integrity and professionalism of these local officials.”

    As Schmidt traveled across the Commonwealth, he spoke with the local press in almost every county. See below for coverage from his visits:

    For more information about voting and elections in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of State’s voter information website at vote.pa.gov.

