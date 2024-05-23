Until further notice, ​all in​-person hearings will be held at The HUB, 2525 North Seventh Street, Harrisburg, PA. If you are interested in observing a hearing or want to verify whether a hearing is still on the schedule, please contact the Hearing Examiner's Office at 717-772-2686.

PLEASE NOTE: We are in the process of relocating; therefore, please contact the Hearing Examiner's Office to confirm the location of the hearing.