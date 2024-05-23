Until further notice, all in-person hearings will be held at The HUB, 2525 North Seventh Street, Harrisburg, PA. If you are interested in observing a hearing or want to verify whether a hearing is still on the schedule, please contact the Hearing Examiner's Office at 717-772-2686.
PLEASE NOTE: We are in the process of relocating; therefore, please contact the Hearing Examiner's Office to confirm the location of the hearing.
Monday, October 21
9:30 AM - Nursing v. Meghan Small - Virtual
Tuesday, October 22
9:30 AM - Nursing v. Sherri A. Ace - Virtual
9:30 AM - Physical Therapy v. James D. Blakely - Virtual
Wednesday, October 23
9:30 AM - Citation Issued to Damon K. Roberts - Virtual
12:00 PM - Medicine v. Chen Mo -HUB Conference Room 330-B; 2525 North Seventh Street; Harrisburg, PA
1:30 PM - Nursing v. Bethany Anne Hamilton - Virtual
Thursday, October 24
9:30 AM - BCCO v. Small Seeds Development, Inc. - Virtual
Friday, October 25
9:30 AM - Medicine v. David M. Katz - Virtual
9:30 AM - Vehicle v. IM Auto Sales - Virtual
Monday, October 28
9:30 AM - Nursing v. Stephen D. Pinkerton- Virtual
9:30 AM - Osteopathic Medicine v. Kulbir S. Rangi - Virtual
2:00 PM - Citation Issued to Robert Keith Wilson - Virtual
Tuesday, October 29
9:30 AM -Nursing v. Danielle Gardner - Virtual
9:30 AM - Nursing v. Kylie H. Roberts - Virtual