Wayne County Voting System

Most voters in Wayne County will vote using a hand-marked paper ballot. Some voters will vote using the Clear Ballot Clear Access Ballot Marking Device to mark their ballot. All voters will cast their ballot by inserting it in the ballot box.

If you have questions about voting in Wayne County, contact the county election office. If you have any questions at the polling place on election day, poll workers are there to help you. Poll workers are trained to maintain the secrecy of your ballot.