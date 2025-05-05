Warren County Voting System

All voters in Warren County will vote using the Dominion Imagecast X to mark their ballot. All voters will cast their ballot by inserting it in the ballot box.
If you have questions about voting in Warren County, contact the county election office. If you have any questions at the polling place on election day, poll workers are there to help you. Poll workers are trained to maintain the secrecy of your ballot.
How to Vote Using the Ballot Marking Device:
1. Getting started
- After you check in, a poll worker will direct you to a voting station and set you up with a ballot marking device.
2. Make your selections
- Make your selections by touching the screen. Press the box next to the candidate or response.
- You can use the NEXT and BACK buttons at the bottom of the screen to switch between contests.
- You can also go to a specific contest by touching the contest at the top of the screen
3. Review your selections
- At any time while you are voting, you can review your selections by pressing the REVIEW button at the bottom of the screen.
- Check that you have voted all the contests you want to vote and confirm your selections.
- You do not have to vote every contest.
- Check the maximum number of candidates you are allowed to select for each office.
- You may select fewer than the maximum number of candidates.
- To make a change, touch the candidate or response you want to change. This will take you to a screen where you can change your selection.
4. Print your ballot
- If you are satisfied with your selections, touch PRINT BALLOT on the screen.
- When there is paper in the printer, your ballot will print automatically.
- Confirm your selections on the printed ballot.
- If you want to make a change after the ballot is printed, you will need help from a poll worker to start over.
- Give your spoiled ballot to the poll worker.
5. Submit your ballot
- Take your printed ballot to the ballot box and insert it into the ballot box.
- Your ballot is cast once it drops into the ballot box.
- After the polls close, poll workers will deliver the ballots to the county election office, where they will be scanned and counted.
Accessible Features
If you have questions about the accessible devices or features, contact the county election office.
Devices
The following devices are available to use with the ballot marking device. Input devices are plugged into the audio tactile interface (ATI) controller, rather than into the ballot marking device.
- ATI Controller
- with buttons of different shapes
- labelled in Braille
- Binary input/ dual switch jack compatible with
- Dual switch paddles
- Sip-and-puff device
- Audio output jack
Ask for help from a poll worker to set up the assistive devices you intend to use.
Features
The Imagecast X ballot marking device has the following accessible settings. You can access these features by selecting Accessible Voting Mode on the screen before you begin voting or using the keys on the audio tactile interface (ATI) controller.
- Audio - Reads the text of the ballot aloud over headphones.
- Audio volume - Changes the volume when using headphones.
- Audio speed - Changes the speed at which the ballot is read when using the screen reader.Â
- Contrast - Changes the contrast between the text and the background of the screen.
- Privacy mode - Makes the contest portion of the screen blank for privacy while the audio is in use.
- Text size - Changes the size of the words on the screen.
Instructional Videos
Instructional Video for the Dominion Imagecast X Ballot Marking Device
Dominion ICX Step 2 – Voting on the ICX
Dominion ICX Step 2 – Voting on the ICX