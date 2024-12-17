The Hart InterCivic – Verity Voting 2.7 was certified by the PA Department of State on October 18, 2022. The certified polling place components are:

Verity Scan digital ballot scanner



Verity Touch Writer ballot marking device



The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the Hart InterCivic – Verity Voting 2.7 under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.