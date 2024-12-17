The Hart InterCivic – Verity Voting 2.7 was certified by the PA Department of State on October 18, 2022. The certified polling place components are:
- Verity Scan digital ballot scanner
- Verity Touch Writer ballot marking device
The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the Hart InterCivic – Verity Voting 2.7 under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.
Verity Scan
How to Vote Using Verity Scan
Verity Touch Writer
How to Vote on Verity Touch Writer: Ballot Marking Device