Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Hart InterCivic – Verity Voting 2.7 was certified by the PA Department of State on October 18, 2022. The certified polling place components are:

    • Verity Scan digital ballot scanner
    • Verity Touch Writer ballot marking device

    The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the Hart InterCivic – Verity Voting 2.7 under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.

    Verity Scan

    How to Vote Using Verity Scan

    Verity Touch Writer

    How to Vote on Verity Touch Writer: Ballot Marking Device