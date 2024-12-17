The ES&S - EVS 6.3.0.0 was certified by the PA Departm​ent of State on October 17, 2022​. The certified polling place components are:



DS 200 – Precinct Scanner



ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device



ExpressVote XL Ballot Marking Device



The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the ES&S - EVS 6.3.0.0 voting systems under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.