    ​​​​​​​ES&S EVS 6.3.0.0

    The ES&S - EVS 6.3.0.0 was certified by the PA Departm​ent of State on October 17, 2022​. The certified polling place components are:

    • DS 200 – Precinct Scanner
    • ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device
    • ExpressVote XL Ballot Marking Device

    The EAC and the Pennsylvania Department of State certified the ES&S - EVS  6.3.0.0 voting systems under current federal and state standards. Pennsylvania has developed new standards of security and accessibility that manufacturers must meet to achieve state certification.

    ES&S DS 200 – Precinct Scanner

    DS200 Complimentary Voter Education

    ES&S ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device/Tabulator

    ExpressVote Complimentary Voter Education