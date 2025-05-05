Crawford County Voting System

Some voters in Crawford County will use the Dominion Imagecast X to mark their ballot. Some voters will vote using a hand-marked paper ballot. All voters will use the ImageCast Precinct or ImageCast Precinct 2 scanner to cast their completed ballot.

If you have questions about voting in Crawford County, contact the county election office. If you have any questions at the polling place on election day, poll workers are there to help you. Poll workers are trained to maintain the secrecy of your ballot.